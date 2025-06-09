Toyota Urban Cruiser review

It’s not déjà vu – it’s the new Toyota Urban Cruiser. If this smaller sibling of the bZ4X looks familiar, it’s because we recently drove the Suzuki eVitara, which is essentially the same car.

Toyota and Suzuki are all in on the not-so-noble art of badge engineering. It’s been a few years since Suzuki started selling the Corolla estate and RAV4 as the Swace and Across, so now it’s Suzuki’s turn to return the favour.

The name Urban Cruiser itself might ring a bell. Back in 2008, Toyota applied it to an uninspiring, taller version of the Yaris. In a way, it was ahead of its time, because B-segment crossovers (like the Yaris Cross) are now wildly popular, yet it failed to leave much of a mark. Toyota will be hoping this new electric one can do better.