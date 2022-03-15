New 2022 BMW M3 Touring confirmed for Goodwood reveal

BMW will unveil the first M3 estate in the performance car's history at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, it has confirmed.

The announcement comes nearly two years since BMW revealed it had given the green light to a Mercedes-AMG C63 estate rival, based on the G80-generation BMW M3 which launched in 2020. This is the second high-profile Goodwood unveiling in as many years for the German firm, following the debut of the new BMW 2 Series at last year's event.

The BMW M3 Touring shares many styling features with the M3 saloon, but the 3 Series Touring-style body is a notable difference. The sharp rear bumper is carried over from the M3 saloon, along with the four exhaust pipes that bookend a large diffuser. A 3D-printed lip spoiler can be seen above the rear windscreen, with roof rails extending towards the front.

Like the rear, the front end is carried over largely wholesale from the regular M3, featuring a double kidney grille, bonnet bulges and large intakes towards the edges.

The car is one of a number of imminent M models in the works as the performance sub-brand celebrates its 50th anniversary, with a new M2 Competition coupé, the lightweight M4 CSL coupé and the 740bhp XM SUV also on the way to dealerships before the year is out.

The M3 Touring bears a strong resemblance to the 3 Series Touring, although it can be differentiated by flared arches, large air intakes and a sports exhaust system. It will give BMW a direct rival to the long-established Audi RS4 Avant for the first time.

BMW has yet to reveal technical details of the M3 estate, but has confirmed it will use its turbocharged six-cylinder petrol M engine. The M3 Touring is expected to share its mechanicals and powertrain with the M3 saloon and M4, in which the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line engine delivers 473bhp and 443lb ft in standard form.