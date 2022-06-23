BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW M3 Touring is 503bhp AWD family rocket
UP NEXT
How safe is charging an EV at night?

BMW M3 Touring is 503bhp AWD family rocket

Hot estate arrives this year priced from £80,550 and promising 0-62mph in 3.6sec
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
23 June 2022

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring has made its long-awaited world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, combining supercar levels of straight-line pace with the familiar comfort and utility of the 3 Series.

Arriving as part of the ongoing celebrations for M division’s 50th anniversary, it is the latest addition to the M3/M4 family and follows hot on the heels of the strippedout, track-focused BMW M4 CSL revealed last month.

This is the first time that BMW has applied the full-fat M treatment to the 3 Series estate in seven generations – although it did build a one-off Touring version of the E46-gen M3 in 2000 (but kept it under wraps until 2016).

Related articles

The new arrival will go on sale in September, ahead of production beginning in November. It will be available exclusively in range-topping Competition xDrive form, taking 503bhp and 479lb ft from BMW M’s S58 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six and sending it through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Active M differential to both axles.

That makes for a 0-62mph time of just 3.6sec and a top speed of up to 174mph with the optional M Driver’s package – figures that just surpass the outgoing Mercedes-AMG C63 S estate and are sure to make the M3 Touring a fierce rival for that car’s plug-in hybrid replacement, which is due in 2023 (although not yet confirmed as an estate).

It is also only slightly slower off the mark than the four-wheel-drive M3 Competition Saloon, despite the added weight of its extended bodywork, which, says BMW, endows the Touring with “variability and generosity in terms of transport capacities for eventful everyday mobility and fast-paced travel activities”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 road test review - hero front

BMW 3 Series Touring

Can a six-pot diesel engine and bigger boot make the 3 Series even more appealing?

Read our review
Back to top

In addition, because it has nearly 50:50 weight distribution and a suspension and steering set-up that has been lightly fettled to account for the new body, BMW says it offers “the combination of agility, dynamics and precision in handling that is characteristic of BMW M automobiles”.

Aside from the extended roofline and upright rear end, the M3 Touring is nearly identical to the saloon. It swaps the standard 3 Series’ wide snouts for the M car’s larger vertical items, and adds chunky flared wheel arches, bespoke bumpers and side skirts, a beefy quad-exit sports exhaust, 19in front and 20in rear M Sport wheels, and a bespoke rear spoiler.

Car Review
BMW 3 Series Touring
BMW 3 Series Touring 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, it’s a closer match for the standard, recently updated 3 Series Touring, with a familiar cabin set-up dominated by a new 14.9in infotainment screen running BMW’s latest, eighth-generation iDrive operating system, and a 12.3in digital gauge cluster. As with the M3 Saloon, subtle nods to its performance billing – red driving mode selectors on the steering wheel and M-themed upholstery – can be bumped up with the addition of carbonfibre trim elements and full-carbon bucket front seats. Prices for the M3 Touring start at £80,550, which makes it roughly the same price as the saloon, and it is available with the same choice of colour and trim combinations.

Advertisement
Back to top

It will be among the final non-electrified additions to the full-bore M car line-up, alongside the upcoming BMW M2 Coupé (which uses a variation of the same powertrain) that will be revealed later this year. The brand’s first PHEV, the BMW XM super-SUV, also lands later this year, and the next-generation BMW M5 is widely tipped to use that car’s hybridised twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8.

Used cars for sale

 BMW 3 Series 320d Sport 5dr
2018
£9,397
59,299miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 320d Se 4dr
2015
£10,790
61,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 318i Sport 4dr
2015
£11,900
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 318d Sport 4dr
2016
£11,957
78,658miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 318d Sport 5dr Step Auto [business Media]
2015
£12,129
75,907miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 320d Efficientdynamics Plus 4dr
2016
£12,300
56,500miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 318d Se 5dr Step Auto
2016
£12,605
80,561miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 3 Series 318i Sport 4dr
2016
£12,750
37,856miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
BMW 3 Series 320d Sport 4dr
2016
£12,830
45,683miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
Boris911 22 June 2022

Here in the USA we can only drool, BMW NA has decided theres an insufficient business case to justify getting it approved for import. Meanwhile the RS6 has a 18 month wait list unless your willing to pay circa $50k over list!

Deputy 22 June 2022

Inflation is crazy or Autocar can't type.  Autocar state £80,550 but looked online (as this could be a genuine car for me) and it states £83,470.  I'm after one on a lease and will add no options!

scrap 22 June 2022

Alpina B3 Touring, so much more what I want from a performance estate. So much cooler too.

jer 22 June 2022

+1

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives