BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW to race in IMSA in 2023 with M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype
UP NEXT
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis to introduce more Europe-specific models

BMW to race in IMSA in 2023 with M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype

Radical racer marks M's 50th anniversary and will take on Acura, Cadillac and Porsche in top-flight US series
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
6 June 2022

BMW will take on Acura, Cadillac and Porsche in the USA's IMSA series next year, with its first top-flight prototype race car since the V12 LMR that took victory at Le Mans in 1999.

Designed according to the FIA's new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona Hybrid) regulations, the BMW M Hybrid V8 is one of a number of all-new electrified endurance racers from mainstream manufacturers due to hit the track in the coming years. 

BMW, Porsche, Acura and Cadillac will each enter the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship's new 'GTP' category in 2023, joined by Alpine and Lamborghini the following year. Audi was due to join sibling brand Porsche in the series from next year, but has put its plans on ice.  

Related articles

The GTP category will also include entrants built to the Le Mans Hypercar rules, so the Toyota GR010, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SGC007 and new Peugeot 9X8 will take to the grid alongside the LMDh cars at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January for the first race of the 2023 season.

BMW has not yet said whether it will also field the M Hybrid V8 in the World Endurance Championship – which would mean taking part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The US is BMW M's most important global market, so IMSA is likely to be the main focus for 2023 at least. 

However, ex-M boss Markus Flasch did hint at plans to revisit La Sarthe last year when he said: "There is a spirit of optimism here. BMW has a successful history in prototype racing – the Le Mans victory in 1999 was unforgettable. Reviving this story in a modern prototype with M Power will thrill fans of BMW M Motorsport."

All LMDh cars use a spec hybrid system comprising a 49bhp electric motor integrated into an Xtrac gearbox and powered by batteries from Williams Advanced Engineering. A turbocharged V8 engine of undisclosed capacity will take BMW's racer up to the maximum 670bhp combined output permitted by the regulations.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Of the four nominated chassis suppliers, BMW – like Cadillac – has opted to go with Italian manufacturer Dallara, while Porsche will use Multimatic-supplied underpinnings and Acura has partnered with France's Oreca.

Manufacturers have free reign over the design of their cars, however, and BMW has opted for a look which nods heavily to both its current road cars and celebrates the 50th anniversary of its performance division.

"The prototype is clearly recognisable as a BMW M car", said the firm, highlighting the oversized kidney grilles on the front end – which channel air to the mid-mounted V8 – as well as the 'hook'-style wing mirrors, distinctive rear light designs and even a side graphic which mimics the firm's trademark Hofmeister kink. 

The racer's camouflage – to be swapped for a sponsored livery in time for its competitive debut – contains references to some of the M division's most successful race cars of the last half-century, including the 1976 BMW 3.0 CSL, 1981 BMW M1, 1986 BMW GTP and the more recent BMW M8 GTE.

Michael Scully, global automotive director of BMW Group Designworks, said: “My team's job was to make the BMW M Hybrid V8 look like a BMW, and embrace every opportunity to make it also perform like one on the race track.

Advertisement
Back to top

"The design is rooted in BMW’s DNA of purposeful, efficient performance, and the exterior’s bold, determined character invokes BMW's frontiersmanship of turbo power; now united with an optimized hybrid electric powertrain."

The racer arrives as BMW prepares to launch the first-ever hybridised M car, the 740bhp XM SUV, later this year. Only the division's second bespoke product after the M1 supercar, the XM pairs a mighty 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged petrol V8 with a gearbox-integrated EV motor for the highest power output of any BMW road car to date. 

Used cars for sale

 BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£39,750
40,055miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr [competition Pack]
2016
£41,500
24,220miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£45,995
14,312miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£67,000
10,794miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£67,995
2,247miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£68,850
3,372miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£71,000
3,971miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£71,450
13,517miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 Competition 4dr Step Auto
2021
£73,000
3,141miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives