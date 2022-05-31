New 2022 BMW iX1: 272-mile EV joins third-gen X1 line-up

The new third-generation BMW X1 crossover has been revealed, following the BMW 4 Series, BMW X3 and the BMW 7 Series in gaining an electric variant for the first time.
BMW’s crucial rival to the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40 is its first “premium compact model based on a flexible vehicle architecture to feature an all-electric drive system”. It effectively replaces the decade-old BMW i3 as the entry point into the manufacturer's growing EV family.
The architecture in question is the FAAR, which underpins the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV and will soon appear in the next-generation Mini Countryman crossover.
In the new iX1 xDrive30 EV, it houses a dual-motor powertrain (one on each axle) producing a combined 309bhp and 364lb ft, making it good for 0-62mph in 5.7sec – figures that line it up as a close rival to the four-wheel-drive version of the Kia EV6.
Meanwhile, a 64.7kWh (usable) battery under the floor provides a claimed range of between 257 and 272 miles and can be charged at rates of up to 130kW for a 10-80% top-up time of 29 minutes.
The iX1 will follow shortly after a range of pure-ICE X1 models, which are due on sale from October.
Buyers initially get a choice of three- and four-cylinder petrol engines and two four-cylinder diesels. Following soon after will be another petrol, another diesel and two plugin hybrids offering an electric-only range of up to 55 miles.
Let's hope there is some rear seat room as the design and usability looks great. Can we paint out (or delete) the blue trim? LOL
