New 2021 Skoda Fabia revealed: major upgrades for value supermini

The new fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is said to be the most spacious car in the supermini segment, thanks to significant increases in dimensions across the board compared with its predecessor.

The new Fabia makes the landmark shift onto the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 supermini platform, as used by the Audi A1 Sportback, Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo, ditching the PQ architecture used in various iterations since the Mk1 Fabia arrived in 1999.

These much more modern underpinnings accommodate “improved comfort features and numerous advanced safety and [driver] assistance systems,” as well as a range of more efficient powertrains.

The hatchback is due to be launched in the UK early next year, priced from around £13,500, plus Skoda has confirmed that the unique estate version will return as well, most likely in 2023.

Design

The Fabia is 111mm longer than before, at 4108mm, and 48mm wider, at 1780mm. Its wheelbase has been extended from 2470mm to 2564mm to improve the space inside, especially in the rear, while the boot, up by 50 litres to 380 litres, is said to be the largest of any supermini on sale today.

The new Fabia’s design cues are only evolutionary but bring it more closely into line with newer Skodas, including the Scala, Kodiaq and Enyaq iV.

Slim headlights (LED as standard), new foglights and and a reshaped bumper are the most obvious changes at the front, while the new-look rear also mirrors the latest Skodas, with the brand’s name spelled out across the bootlid, optional LED brake lights and a more prominent spoiler.

Head designer Oliver Stefani hailed the new Fabia as “much more dynamic and grown-up” than the Mk3 and said: “We’ve deliberately not changed the essence of the Fabia: as is typical of a Skoda, it’s a functional and practical everyday companion.”

A highlight of the redesign is the improved aerodynamic efficiency afforded to the supermini. Its drag coefficient of 0.28Cd is down from 0.32Cd before and said to be “a record in the small car segment”.

Skoda highlights aero-enhancing active cooling shutters at the front that, when closed, can apparently save “up to 0.2 litres” of fuel per 62 miles at a constant speed of 75mph, equating to 5g of CO2 per kilometre.

The new spoiler, reshaped door mirrors and ‘side finlets’ contribute to the improved efficiency, too, by minimising turbulence around the rear end. There are even newly designed plastic trims for the wheels and added underbody panels for improved airflow. What’s more, the new Fabia is said to be stabler than the outgoing one, with a “robust body structure” and a “high degree of torsional stiffness”.