New 2021 Peugeot 308 goes on sale, priced from £24,000

The Peugeot 308 has been substantially overhauled for its third generation, and prices for the new model start at £24,000.
The revamped family hatchback ushers in Peugeot's latest design cues and new logo, alongside a new interior and new powertrains.
The French firm has confirmed five trim levels: Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium. Customers have the opportunity to choose from the full range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power from Allure trim upwards.
The base Active Premium trim will start from £24,000, featuring 16in alloy wheels, black rear trim, LED front and rear lights and automatic windscreen wipers.
A multifunction steering wheel is standard on all specification levels, as is Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, which brings a 10.0in digital instrument display, rear parking sensors and 'comfort seats'.
The next-step Allure trim features 17in wheels, sat-nav and several parking assistance systems from £25,850.
Allure Premium offers driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control; stop-start engine technology; and wireless smartphone connectivity from £26,750.
Plug-in hybrid power can be selected on Allure specification or higher and starts at £33,900.
GT trim will set customers back at least £28,650, with 18in wheels, full matrix LED headlights, cabin air-purification technology and a heated steering wheel, along with Peugeot’s Driver Sport Pack, which allows for variable accelerator response.
The top-of-the-range GT Premium car starts from £30,250 and receives an upgraded sound system, sportier seats and the Drive Assist Pack Plus, which adds semi-autonomous lane-keeping assistance technology and 360deg semi-autonomous parking assistance.
The 308 is now more closely related visually to newer Peugeot models including the 208, 508, 2008 and 3008, with a front end characterised by the firm's trademark 'fang' LED daytime-running lights, slim headlights and a large grille housing the brand's new shield logo. This will be rolled out to all Peugeot models and dealerships worldwide over the coming years.
I'd say that the price for the plug in's aren't too bad considering. I Corolla with the 2.0 hybrid in mid spec is over 30k, and can't do more than a mile or so on full electric. I would happily have one as my company car and save some money. I get taxed heavily because I have a company car, but I can't do my job without one. It isn't a benefit at all, it is a tool, which is very frustrating.
So £8k extra for a plug-in, best leave that to the tax dodgers, most powerful non battery assisted engine, 128ps 1.2, odear.
Other than that design wise it was all going so well, till that grill, hideous from corner to corner and could challenge some BMWs for the worst front end.