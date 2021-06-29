New 2021 Peugeot 308 goes on sale, priced from £24,000

The Peugeot 308 has been substantially overhauled for its third generation, and prices for the new model start at £24,000.

The revamped family hatchback ushers in Peugeot's latest design cues and new logo, alongside a new interior and new powertrains.

The French firm has confirmed five trim levels: Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium. Customers have the opportunity to choose from the full range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power from Allure trim upwards.

The base Active Premium trim will start from £24,000, featuring 16in alloy wheels, black rear trim, LED front and rear lights and automatic windscreen wipers.

A multifunction steering wheel is standard on all specification levels, as is Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, which brings a 10.0in digital instrument display, rear parking sensors and 'comfort seats'.

The next-step Allure trim features 17in wheels, sat-nav and several parking assistance systems from £25,850.

Allure Premium offers driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control; stop-start engine technology; and wireless smartphone connectivity from £26,750.

Plug-in hybrid power can be selected on Allure specification or higher and starts at £33,900.

GT trim will set customers back at least £28,650, with 18in wheels, full matrix LED headlights, cabin air-purification technology and a heated steering wheel, along with Peugeot’s Driver Sport Pack, which allows for variable accelerator response.

The top-of-the-range GT Premium car starts from £30,250 and receives an upgraded sound system, sportier seats and the Drive Assist Pack Plus, which adds semi-autonomous lane-keeping assistance technology and 360deg semi-autonomous parking assistance.

The 308 is now more closely related visually to newer Peugeot models including the 208, 508, 2008 and 3008, with a front end characterised by the firm's trademark 'fang' LED daytime-running lights, slim headlights and a large grille housing the brand's new shield logo. This will be rolled out to all Peugeot models and dealerships worldwide over the coming years.