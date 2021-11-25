Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

From £21,2757
How convincing is this new family hatchback in plush plug-in hybrid form?
Matt Prior
25 November 2021

What is it?

This early example of the new Peugeot 308 is in the UK but still left-hand drive.

It’s a range-topping plug-in hybrid with 222bhp overall, 178bhp of that coming from a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine and the rest an electric motor, both driving the front wheels through an eight-speed auto gearbox.

There’s a 12.4kWh battery at the back that gives 36 miles of electric-only range. It charges at 3.7kW max, with 7.4kW capability a £300 option. A fully electric 308 will come in 2023, while for now there’s also a 128bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 128bhp 1.5-litre diesel, plus a 178bhp PHEV.

What's it like?

The new 308 feels plush from the driving seat. It uses good materials and is strikingly designed, with Peugeot’s trademark small and low- set steering wheel, squared off at the top so you can see the dials, which get some swanky 3D elements. I quite like the instruments, but if you have to make the wheel square for them to be seen, maybe don’t put them there?

Ditto some of the infotainment touchscreen elements. To make navigating the system easier, there are several touch-sensitive icons beneath the screen, then an array of buttons beneath that. But it’s possible that adjusting the temperature was at least one click away from visible, which is unforgivable.

A member of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf class, the 308 is a longer car than the model it replaces by 105mm. But despite its longer wheelbase, it isn’t hugely accommodating in the rear, although the boot is generous, at 412 litres.

It’s quite good to drive, though. The ride is agreeably supple but tightly controlled, in a manner not unlike that of the Focus or the Kia Ceed, although more leaden, because of the 1687kg kerb weight (399kg more than the 1.2 Puretech).

The PHEV powertrain is smooth and responsive – and even on low battery charge, the engine drops out pleasingly often in town.

Brake modulation between regeneration and disc use, though, is poor. This could still be tweaked before the car goes on sale in January.

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Should I buy one?

The plug-in powertrain is strong, and the car good to drive, though rear accommodation is stingy and the user interface clunky. 

The 308 doesn’t get much pricier than the version seen here, at £37,135, but the range will start at a palatable £24,000. If there is a sweet spot in the line-up, we're not sure it is this - though that may change once we sample a right-hand drive variant tuned for our roads.

artill 25 November 2021

The last 308 was well regarded, particularly in GTi form, although when i sat in one i discovered you couldnt fit people  (with legs) behind a 6 foot 2 driver, making a 4 door GTi, a 2 +2 at best. Sounds like Peugeot havent fixed that problem. They have however found a way to make the new car hugely expensive. Of course the top end of the range is not where the value lies, but it is sad that what once would have been a GTi, is now a much slower, much heaver, and much more expensive car, with no more room in it. 

I dont see these selling in the UK. They dont have anything 'special' to justify that huge price. 

Andrew1 25 November 2021
Just a few days ago I asked what's the point in reviewing unfinished/prototype cars, and I was told that Autocar doesn't give stars to those cars. Here we are, awarding 3.5 stars to an unfinished car, while criticising things that, as you mentioned, might be fixed when ready.
Either way, 3.5 not too bad, considering any French car gets 4 stars max.

Also, I am tired of comments about Peugeot's dials above the small steering wheel. Everyone knows this, if you don't like it, don't buy it. For a tall person like me, it's perfect. On regular cars I have to lower my head to see the top of the instruments through the steering wheel. By the way, in a Tesla you only get half a wheel, now. I can only imagine the bashing you would give it if it were French.

One last thing: give me a break with the climate controls. Just set it to your preferred temperature and leave it. If a set temperature is randomly too warm or too cold for you, you need to see a doctor.

Andrew1 25 November 2021
And if you want your "reviews" to be taken seriously, make an effort and write more than 18 sentences (conclusions included). This is lazy journalism at best.

