Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

The new 308 feels plush from the driving seat. It uses good materials and is strikingly designed, with Peugeot’s trademark small and low- set steering wheel, squared off at the top so you can see the dials, which get some swanky 3D elements. I quite like the instruments, but if you have to make the wheel square for them to be seen, maybe don’t put them there?

Ditto some of the infotainment touchscreen elements. To make navigating the system easier, there are several touch-sensitive icons beneath the screen, then an array of buttons beneath that. But it’s possible that adjusting the temperature was at least one click away from visible, which is unforgivable.

A member of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf class, the 308 is a longer car than the model it replaces by 105mm. But despite its longer wheelbase, it isn’t hugely accommodating in the rear, although the boot is generous, at 412 litres.

It’s quite good to drive, though. The ride is agreeably supple but tightly controlled, in a manner not unlike that of the Focus or the Kia Ceed, although more leaden, because of the 1687kg kerb weight (399kg more than the 1.2 Puretech).

The PHEV powertrain is smooth and responsive – and even on low battery charge, the engine drops out pleasingly often in town.

Brake modulation between regeneration and disc use, though, is poor. This could still be tweaked before the car goes on sale in January.