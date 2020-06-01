New 2020 BMW 4 Series leaks ahead of tomorrow's unveiling

BMW will officially unveil its second-generation BMW 4 Series tomorrow, but images leaked online have previewed the new coupé's exterior styling.

First posted by the BM World M Instagram account, the pictures seem to have been lifted from an official launch brochure, giving us a first look at the front, rear and side of the car, as well as some of the colour options that will be available at launch.

The coupé has previously been spotted by our photographers at the Nürburgring and near BMW's Munich headquarters, but these new pictures are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille undisguised, as seen on the Concept 4 Series last September.

The Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, a heavily curved roofline, an angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over its rear wheels.

Alongside the coupé spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.

The 4 Series is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, although, unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering aren't planned to be offered during its seven-year lifecycle.