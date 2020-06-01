New 2020 BMW 4 Series leaks ahead of tomorrow's unveiling

BMW will officially unveil its second-generation BMW 4 Series tomorrow, but images leaked online have previewed the new coupé's exterior styling.
First posted by the BM World M Instagram account, the pictures seem to have been lifted from an official launch brochure, giving us a first look at the front, rear and side of the car, as well as some of the colour options that will be available at launch.
The coupé has previously been spotted by our photographers at the Nürburgring and near BMW's Munich headquarters, but these new pictures are the first to show the firm’s bold kidney grille undisguised, as seen on the Concept 4 Series last September.
The Audi A5 Coupé and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupé rival also has a clear family resemblance with the larger 8 Series. It features a prominent bonnet, a heavily curved roofline, an angled rear window and a pronounced shoulder line over its rear wheels.
Alongside the coupé spied here, BMW is also developing a successor model to the 4 Series Convertible, which will feature a fabric roof in place of the metal structure used by the current generation, and a follow-up to the four-door 4 Series Gran Coupé.
The 4 Series is based on the latest variant of BMW’s CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. It supports both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, although, unlike the larger 8 Series, developments such as air suspension and four-wheel steering aren't planned to be offered during its seven-year lifecycle.
Offset numberplate?
I was always a fan of the offset numberplate solution in the Alfas, wonder if BMW considered it? Then they could show off their grill in all its, ahem, ‘glory’.
Mind you, that worked because the Alfa was stylish, this BMW just isn’t.
What you gotta understand is this...
... the Germans have no sense of style. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Alfa could maybe have pulled off such a stupidly oversized and overwrought grille. Maserati, too. Fiat? They could possibly make it fun.
But Germans? They are good at making sausages and crumbed pieces of meat. Everything else they touch looks rubbish.
It sounds more like having a
It sounds more like having a rant than expressing an opinion.
Regardless, Autocar don't only express opnions, but also report car/car related/auto industry news. As such this article is not supposed to be a review of the new 4 and what Autocar think of it, but merely reporting the news of its soon to be launch, probable specification, details etc. So, why get so het up about it?
Hot air....
I’m not a fan, I don’t like the way the rear deck has been done, otherwise it’ll be standard BMW fare, good to drive, nice to sit in.
New 2 Gran Coupe
Found this on the Irish website, not sure if it's on general release yet!https://www.bmw.ie/en/all-models/2-series/gran-coupe/2019/bmw-2-series-gran-coupe-inspire.html
Toothbrush moustache.
The toothbrush moustache hasn't been in fashion since the 1930s/40s.
Wonder why?
