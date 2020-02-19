2020 BMW M4: 500bhp coupe to feature radical new design

The next-gen BMW M4, tipped for arrival later this year, will bear a close resemblance to the radically styled Concept 4 Series revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show.
New images of the coupé variant undergoing winter testing show that the Audi RS5 rival will gain a much more prominent front grille than its predecessor, and it looks to be vertically oriented as was the case with the concept. BMW claims the new grille design, which is expected to make its production debut on the M4, is inspired by the iconic 328 sports car from the 1930s.
The new generation of Munich's hardcore sports coupé can also be seen to sport more athletic body proportions, with bulky rear wheel arches that afford a more muscular stance, and a swooping rear deck like that of the brand's flagship M8. Differences between this and the standard 2020 4 Series are familiar, with the return of bigger intakes and quad exhaust tailpipes.
Join the debate
Shrub
In the last week...
I have watched episodes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour in which Chris Harris and Jeremy Clarkson have both admitted that hey would have more fun driving on British roads in a Fiesta ST or Polo GTI than any supercar. Says it all, these things are now just status symbols.
Overdrive
Shrub wrote:
I've driven the new Fiesta ST, and believe me, while on the right road it can be a lot of fun, as a daily driver its hard ride soon becomes a real pain in the you know where. This is something gets glossed over in most of the rave reviews of the car. No idea about the Polo GTI though; have driven it yet.
NoPasaran
Shrub wrote:
yep, gullible Shrub, they have "admitted" that...while looking at their AMGs/GT3s/Astons/Lambos in their garages, hehe. :-)
Peter Cavellini
But......
Size matters, in a smaller, more compact vehicle?,yes BMW have the right idea, if you like, supercars are on there way out because three series sized cars and hatchbacks are nearly as fast in day to day driving,on twisty Roads most could keep up or indeed be better than a Supercar.
Cenuijmu
But how wide will it be
Probably too wide for b roads considering the width of the current m3/m4. It is bound to be even wider.
The M2 seems a better bet, smaller and to me looks just as good and "only" 400+ bhp...
Alpina
Opinions
I am late on this topic but this M4 Gran Coupe render actually looks very cool. The back door is way to far. For most people an estate version of a hatchback is sufficient, if it comes in some GT or Sport guisse is just bonus for the right price. SUVs are on a roll, but when you compare the space and overall expenses (servicing, bigger wheels, weight/MPG) an estate car is a clear winner. Also, do not forget driving dynamics wich is obviously very important today (if you read Car Magazines). Aside my humble opinions, it would be nice to have an M3 (as a second car), or Alpina B3 S Biturbo Estate as the best of two worlds.
xxxx
Downsizing
Well straight 6's are pretty cheap to make compared to V6, V8's etc so I wonder how long before Audi starts to deplete the V6 and V8 range and maybe pumping out a straight 6 (if they haven't somehwere already). Hopefully there might be a point where the straight 5 makes a comeback, however unlikely it seems.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
That's interesting about the 6 cyl engine production costs, do you have the figures to share?.
xxxx
Straight 6 costs compared to a V8
Not only is it common sense but it's been said several times by manufacturers as one of the reasons they do it. Doesn't take much engineering or accounting knowledge.
Peter Cavellini
Cake and eat it.
Thirty five years ago a Fiesta XR2i was the Car of the moment, it had a 1.6 and pumped out a heady 115bhp I think, fast forward to now, now we have 197 from a three cylinder! And better mpg too!, yes, Ev Cars are faster, one gear and all that, I don’t know what they feel like to drive or how to drive it regards overtaking, braking and such, but, Fossil power isn’t going to go overnight, and the fact that car makers are putting this much power in the hands of the inexperienced is a concern, 500+...once upon a time that was Supercar power, hot hatches at best had about 200+, I think advanced driving should be taught as a matter of course so that tomorrow’s drivers can drive high powered cars.
Pages
Add your comment