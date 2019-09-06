Audi A5 revamped with new styling, mild hybrid powertrains

Audi has given its A5 range a series of upgrades for 2019, bringing them in line with the rest of its line-up and adding a choice of mild hybrid powertrains for the first time.
The A5 Coupé, A5 Cabriolet and A5 Sportback will go on sale later this year alongside their more potent S5 versions, which are now exclusively diesel-powered in Europe.
At launch, four of the A5's four-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrain options will include 12-volt mild hybrid systems, with a belt-driven alternator and starter able to recuperate energy from the crankshaft and store it in a small lithium-ion battery. Audi claims this works with the stop-start system to improve efficiency and reduce CO2 over the outgoing cars.
Visual updates largely mirror those seen on the recently refreshed A4, with new-look front and rear bumpers, larger air intakes and a wider front grille with designs determined by trim level. S-Line models get honeycomb styling to match the S5, while cars lower in the line-up see horizontal slats. Three notches underneath the bonnet also match those seen in the A1 supermini.
All cars receive LED headlights as standard, with Matrix LEDs an option.
Peter Cavellini
No thanks......
Let’s get it clear, I’m not a fan of Audi , take too long to explain,let’s just say from certain angles it looks awkward, hurried in its design,almost as if they ran out of time, the front three quarter is fine, but from B’ pillar back they seem to have run out of ideas?, but that’s just me, what’s your take on this Car?
Peter Cavellini.
Thekrankis
Yawn....
.... at least in dull grey you won’t mistake it for anything but an AUDI...
LP in Brighton
Little more than a badge
I don't know how a 12volt system can even be termed "mild hybrid" given the likely low energy involved. Micro hybrid might be a better term for what is probably little more than a powered alternator. I notice that there are no claims made for the battery capacity, motor power or CO2 reduction, so i suspect that the benefits are small.
jer
|@LP
Was thinking exactly the same, next to zero impact..Probably not worth the cost of replacement batteries after 4 years that will run to hundreds.
