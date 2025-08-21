BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes in talks to use BMW engines for future petrol cars
UP NEXT
Xiaomi plans to launch electric cars in Europe in 2027

Mercedes in talks to use BMW engines for future petrol cars

Tie-up could result in Mercedes using rival's four-pot for its next-generation PHEVs and range-extenders

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
21 August 2025

Mercedes-Benz is in advanced talks about potentially using BMW's four-cylinder petrol engines for a wide range of future cars, as part of a radical rethink of its ICE strategy prompted by slower-than-expected take-up of its EVs.

A Mercedes source has told Autocar the two firms are already at high level of planning and negotiations, and an announcement on whether it will go ahead expected before the end of the year. Autocar has approached BMW for comment.

The potential tie-up – first uncovered by Germany's Manager Magazin – would have BMW providing a new generation of petrol engines for use in Mercedes models ranging from the CLA through the GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class and GLC to the upcoming 'Little G'.

The agreement between the rival companies is being framed as a “strategic step to cut development costs”.

For Mercedes, it would secure a Euro 7-compliant engine supply – crucial to the continuation of ICE models – while helping it to expand plug-in hybrid offerings without further heavy investment in four-cylinder engine development.

The move comes as Mercedes phases in its new turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder M252 engine, developed in-house in Germany but produced in China by Horse, a joint venture between Geely and Renault.

Already offered in the new CLA, the M252 engine is offered with three outputs – 136bhp, 163bhp and 190bhp – and combined with a an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox housing a 27bhp electric motor.

However, insiders note that while the M252 is well suited to mild-hybrid applications, it isn't currently engineered for PHEV or range-extender use – a gap that a BMW-supplied engine could potentially fill.

Said engine is rumoured to be a turbocharged 2.0-litre derivative of the four-cylinder B48 engine, which is used in almost every current BMW and Mini model line.

Likely to be produced at a factory in Steyr, Austria, the B48 is claimed to offer greater scope than the M252, as it's packaged for both longitudinal and transverse layouts, giving Mercedes more flexibility across its both its compact and mid-sized models.

The proposed partnership could also extend to global production hubs, including a potential shared engine plant in the US to sidestep rising import tariffs.

Should the deal go ahead, it would mark a historic first: two of Germany’s luxury car makers sharing engines and potentially even gearboxes in the longer term.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2013-2017 cars for sale

 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£17,700
53,369miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,150
52,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,395
105,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,200
42,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,490
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,600
94,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI GTE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,495
108,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£9,699
72,325miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Edition DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,599
81,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 7203 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
TStag 21 August 2025

This makes total sense. I never really understood why JLR build their engine plant in Wolverhampton. Given the life expectancy now of ICE how much does anyone really want to invest in a dying tech?

Peter Cavellini 21 August 2025

All explained why this is happening, why should we be surprised?, there's so many new brands appeared in the past five years and what with the slow uptake of EV vehicles some manufacturers are having to backtrack,so a BMW engine in a Mercedes, that's like Samsung internals in an I-phone absolute heresy!

scotty5 21 August 2025

I can't think of two least likely manufacturers to enter such a partnership. A reflecttion perhaps of just uncertain the car industry views the future.

That said, I'm sure Mercedes owners will be happier when you tell them it's BMW engine under their bonnet than telling them it's a Renault. 

Latest Reviews

Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf

View all car reviews