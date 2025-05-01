"Everybody is interested" in working with Horse Powertrain, a company co-created by the Renault Group and Geely with the goal of being the world’s number-one combustion engine maker, its boss has told Autocar.

“I would challenge you to think of one name we’re not talking to,” said Matias Giannini, as manufacturers try to balance the need to invest in electric vehicles with the need to sustain production of internal-combustion cars.

Horse isn’t even a year old yet is already a near-€15 billion (£13bn) company, because it includes all of Renault’s and Geely’s non-electric powertrain operations, supplying the two groups’ models with combustion engines around the world.