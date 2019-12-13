Mercedes EQA: 2020 electric crossover previewed in new image

Mercedes-Benz's CEO officially confirmed earlier that a new entry-level EV, called the EQA, will be launched in 2020, and we've now got the best looks yet at its design.
Speaking at the reveal of the second-generation GLA, boss Ola Källenius stood beside a preview image of the EQA, showing a bodystyle closely linked to that of the new crossover. "It's definitely a love child" he said, referencing the EV's resemblance to the GLA.
Autocar first uncovered that the EQA would be a crossover, rather than a hatchback as originally expected, when a prototype was caught in an underground car park in Stuttgart, Germany, plugged into to an EV public charging unit. Since then, more electric prototypes have been spied undergoing winter testing with the same bodystyle.
The GLA makes a more suitable base than a hatchback for an all-electric model like the EQA because a higher roofline allows more space under the seats for battery cells to be housed without harming interior room. Mercedes' EQ EV division has also launched its first electric model, the EQC, as an SUV, with the GLB-based EQB soon to follow.
Although the Concept EQA of the 2017 Frankfurt motor show was a three-door hatchback, a GLA-based production car could still take many of the show car's visual cues, including a blanked-off front grile and unique front fascia, along with bespoke front and rear lighting.
Fantastic looking and the tech/spec sounds too good to be true. Begs the question, do Electric cars need to hit 60 quick, especially standard ones. 202?, can't come soon enough (Except for Tesla!).
But, by giving so much advance warning of their (BMW Merc) EV's capabilities are private buyers who’d be thinking of buying an executive car around 2019 just going to hold off any purchase for a couple of years?
Quite possibly, yes... but some buyers - particularly lease purchasers like myself - will get a stop-gap model until then. I was looking at trading in my Mercedes GLC diesel for a Mercedes EQC (which would've been my first EV) but they weren't available at the time my lease deal was ending... so I got another GLC basically 'while I'm waiting'. In three years time when that lease ends, the EQC will have been on the road for a while, potentially recalled and sorted and with likely with more sensible insurance quotes available. And then I'll get one.
People that are just to jump on EV will take notice on this and hold off, but to be fair this always have been like this for ages. People that do not follow product life cycle do whataver it goes on their mind... in December last year it just appened that I arrived to a MB dealer and the happy couple leaving were raving due to their just order of a brand new A-class! (old generation now)!Me: facepalm (how could these guys ignoring the fact the new A-class will be arriving in spring?) Who cares? They were heading for epic nights before year-end, that is!!
Same here, I know that the new Vauxhall Corsa will come in EV guise, so I wait. Same with other people, the new Golf 8 is just around the corner but there will be no-more Golf 8 EV, so if you want an Golf EV, buy the current one or wait until end of 2019 and get the new Volkswagen Neo, but you should know that the MobilEye tech inside it will not give you Level 4 autonomy, that is just comming in 2021 so... make your choices!
This instantly dates a whole
This instantly dates a whole generation of Mercedes, disfigured as they are by those dreadful crease lines.
This EV will make the A class superfluous and I love to see this engineering led product triumph over a market led one (the current and forthcoming A class)
Lighting up
Foot on the brake pedal syndrome.
The (irritating if behind a car driver with the) foot on the brake pedal syndrome can, as I found out for myself with my Subaru Levorg be attributed to some car manufacturers making their cars stop start system only function while you have your foot on the brake pedal. As soon as you release the pressure, the engine restarts. My previous car, a Honda HR-V did not require me to keep my foot on the brake pedal constantly when stationary. Pressing the accelerater pedal was enough to release the brakes and restart the engine.
