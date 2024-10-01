Mercedes-AMG is hatching plans for a spectacular electric supercar that will launch the performance brand into the EV age.

The new performance halo model was previewed by last year’s retro-inspired Vision One-Eleven concept, and it is described as a “brand-defining successor to the SLS Electric Drive”, the 730bhp quad-motor EV that was launched in 2013 and which cost £333,000. But while that car was limited to just nine examples, the new AMG supercar is planned for significantly higher production numbers when it arrives later this decade.

Making its flagship less of an exclusive offering is central to AMG’s evolving electrification strategy. It has already launched powered-up versions of the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV, with specific motors and battery technology separate from those of their standard siblings.

The new electric supercar is considered a key part of Mercedes-AMG’s future, despite CEO Michael Schiebe moving to extend the life of some of AMG’s more profitable combustion-engined models amid slower than expected sales of its EVs.

However, Schiebe leaves little doubt about the company’s ultimate trajectory, telling Autocar: “It’s clear that we are going all-electric.”

The new supercar will be charged with cementing AMG’s performance credentials as it switches from high-output combustion engines to electric power. Autocar understands it is likely to outpace the 1049bhp Mercedes-AMG One, whose Formula 1-derived, V6/electric hybrid set-up is good for 0-62mph in 2.9sec and 0-186mph in 15.6sec.

Despite being tipped for higher production numbers than the SLS Electric Drive, the forthcoming supercar will be priced well above the new £160k AMG GT and is likely to take the brand into exclusive territory, competing with the Porsche Mission X and Alfa Romeo 33 supercars.

The production version of the Vision One-Eleven – itself inspired by Mercedes’ experimental C111 supercars from the 1970s – is set to use the AMG.EA architecture, which has been engineered specifically for AMG’s electric models. The platform is modular in its design, with varying lengths, wheelbases and track widths making it suitable for a wide range of models.

The upcoming production version of the Vision AMG – a four-door replacement for today’s GT 4-Door Coupé that is due to be revealed next year – will be the first new model to use it.