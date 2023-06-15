Mercedes-Benz C111 returns as vision of electric supercars

The striking new Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven concept is a "progressive interpretation of a '70s brand icon".

The new two-seat hypercar, sporting a dramatic monolithic exterior design, gullwing doors and a flamboyant cockpit with silver upholstery, has been created as a one-off tribute to the firm’s experimental C111, of which 16 examples were produced over two generations for various test and development programmes during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Using two rear-mounted axial-flux electric motors from British firm Yasa and a battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells and novel cell chemistry developed for use by Mercedes-AMG’s UK-based Formula 1 division, the Vision One-Eleven also provides clues to the EV drivetrain developments that Mercedes has earmarked for its upcoming electric sports cars.

The German company hasn't released any power or range claims for its latest design-led concept but has said its uniquely configured drivetrain has “the potential to take electric mobility to a new level of performance and efficiency”.

Chief technology officer Markus Schäfer said: “The Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven explores new paths for the future of performance. It offers a motorsport-like power output.”

The styling of the One-Eleven combines clean surfaced body forms and a flush-fitting glass canopy with a series of advanced aerodynamic functions and details that draw heavily on those of the C111 series.

A low-set front end mimics the look of the old prototypes, with a bluff nose section that incorporates two round driving lamps within a pixelated grille that's underscored by a large black carbonfibre splitter.

Further back, the One-Eleven’s overt focus on aerodynamic efficiency manifests in three air vents within each of the front corners, together with twin vents ahead of a windscreen that's steeply raked at an angle of 70deg and extends back to form the front section of the roof.