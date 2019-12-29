Mercedes-AMG GT 73 plug-in hybrid teased in new video

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 73 has been previewed in prototype form in a video clip, giving us our first glimpse of the latest GT 4-door Coupé in motion and hinting at a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The GT 73 is reportedly based on the 2017 AMG GT Concept and will supplant the GT 63 S as the range-topping model in the lineup.

Following the example of the Concept, the new variant looks set to receive a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with an electric motor on the front axle.

A whirring sound emitted by the car as it speeds away from the video camera seemingly confirms its powertrain, suggesting it will arrive as a plug-in hybrid.

Between them, the V8 and electric motors will allegedly produce north of 800bhp - considerably more than the GT 63 S’s 630bhp, and that of the 671bhp Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Power is expected to be transmitted to all four wheels via the same nine-speed automatic gearbox as the GT 63 S, while accelerating from 0-62mph should take less than 3.0 seconds.

The new model is also expected to be the most economic in the lineup, with an electric-only range of up to 31 miles.

While Mercedes has confirmed that the GT 73 will be launched in 2020, the exact date has yet to be specified. The Geneva International Motor Show in March, however, would be a natural time for the debut.

