Lotus Evija: 2000bhp EV shows off drive modes in new video

Lotus has released a new film revealing further details of the upcoming Evija hypercar, ahead of customer deliveries beginning next year.
The video, released to coincide with the Evija’s appearance at UK motor show Salon Privé, shows the extreme EV being driven at speed on the company’s Hethel test track and gives us our best look yet at its interior features.
In the footage, director of vehicle attributes Gavan Kershaw explains the Evija’s five driving modes: Range, City, Tour, Sport and Track.
Range and City modes restrict maximum power to around 1000bhp and 590lb ft, with the car defaulting to rear-wheel drive, and City adjusting the level of regenerative braking for a smoother low-speed ride.
Tour mode sees power raised to 1400bhp, and the all-wheel drive system allowing torque vectoring when required. In this mode, the car is still able to activate its nose lift at speeds of up to 30mph. Sport raises the limit further to around 1700bhp and 1254lb ft, with stability control systems engaged to increase traction levels.
Only Track mode boosts power to the maximum 1923bhp, with the highest level of torque-vectoring and drag reduction system (DRS) available to the driver.
In-car cameras provide a glimpse at the car’s cockpit and the battery pack located directly behind the passenger seats. The all-digital instrument binnacle is shown displaying widgets that detail downforce, tyre pressures, energy consumption or lap times, with a control panel in the centre console allowing the driver to toggle through the different screens.
The car is shown with a near-production interior, with some aspects yet to be finalised, but the footage does give a closer look at the rear-view video monitor used in place of a traditional mirror and motorsport-inspired rectangular steering wheel, complete with dials for adjusting drive modes.
Roadster
It's go like stink and should drive great...but the looks.....
While it looks striking and jaw dropping it's yet another hypercar of late that features derivative styling and cues from previous hypercars. The Evija is reminiscent of the LaFerrari. It's almost as if designers are running out of ideas and it's probably not help by the plethora of hypercars that have been appearing during the past few years too.
jason_recliner
It's a Lotus. It has 1,500 kW!!!
Haters gonna hate!
:-0
Luap
Excellent.
gussy51
It's a good start....
Clarkey
These things are just all
These things are just all merging together into a mess of jellymould looks, ridiculous prices and nonsensical performance. I wish British engineering talent wasn't being frittered away constantly on pointless stuff like this.
Williams don't supply batteries to Formula E anymore - that stopped a year ago.
bol
Looks quite Lotusy
From the front and side. Not sure about the back yet. Now scale it down in size by 10-15% and it’ll fit on the roads around Hethel. Sad to think that it won’t be tested round here in the way it’s predecessors all were.
LouSiThames
Fantastic!
Lotus! You've finally done it. You've been working on this for a long time. Fantastic, well done.
jmd67
Looks a bit too much like a
Looks a bit too much like a McLaren but still really smart. 0-186mph in almost half the time of a LaFerrari is mental.
The photos aren't great though. I want to see more of how that big side air intake works.
I never thought I would say this but I think there are now too many supercars and as they're all chasing the same aero goals they are all starting to look very similar.
Also, the Valkyrie has already reached what's likely to be the absolute limit of how a road car can be packaged, so all the new ones are a bit of an anti-climax. No supercar has shocked me since the 'see-through' Aston (which I still can hardly get my head around if I'm honest).
Peter Cavellini
We’ll see.....
lotus haven’t followed through on many of it’s projects , this, this looks good, but, i wonder, what’s the limit going to be?, will it see a main Road?, will it be a Runway beauty?
TStag
I want to see someone crack
I want to see someone crack 300 mph. I really do. The engineering in something like that would be incredible.
