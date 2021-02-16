Land Rover Defender range expansion could bring pick-up

Land Rover has given the biggest hint yet that it will introduce a pick-up version of the new Defender to rival the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok.
The firm has previously hinted that an open-backed version of its reborn 4x4 would be “technically possible” but hadn't yet voiced a concrete intention to put such a model into production.
Now, though, Jaguar Land Rover’s executive director of vehicle programmes, Nick Collins, has told Car of the Year that not only is a Defender pick-up feasible but that “there is customer demand” enough to justify one.
Collins confirmed that “there were no structural limitations” to a Defender pick-up and that “you can make a pick-up from a monocoque” – although nearly all mainstream pick-ups are based on vehicles with a separate chassis and body.
“We always said the Defender would be a family,” Collins said, and that while talking about future plans should be “saved for another day”, we should “watch this space” with regards to a pick-up.
An open-backed Defender would be aimed squarely at the hugely popular utilitarian market in the US and the burgeoning pick-up market in Europe. It would also stand to help Land Rover steal some sales from the long-reigning Toyota Land Cruiser in developing markets including South America and Africa.
As previously reported by Autocar, the Defender pick-up will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel units from the standard Defender line-up and likely offered exclusively in long-wheelbase 110 guise.
Like the Ranger, Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux, it will likely be offered with a comprehensive selection of trim levels, ranging from cheaper and minimalist utility-spec examples right up to more premium offerings at the top end.
Land Rover has so far introduced 90 and 110 short- and long-wheelbase car variants of the Defender and is currently rolling out ‘hard top’ commercial versions of both.
A Defender 130 with the long wheelbase and an extended rear load bay is also coming, as are plug-in hybrid variants of the long-wheelbase car to supplement the pure-ICE versions.
READ MORE
Land Rover Defender 90 P400 X UK review
Land Rover pays tribute to Camel Trophy with 399bhp Defender V8
Join the debate
Add your comment
Would it be a true pickup or have a lifestyle "rollcage" bolted to the back to maintain rigidity?
What's its time round the Nurburgring? That's what really matters!
Personally I like the idea and M.Bollore's comments yesterday tell you all you need to know about how it will be. Gone are the days of bargain basement models chasing market share. If it happens at all it will be low volume, unapologetically high end and customisable to the rafters.
Forget emerging African markets or the outback; they'll be lugging horseboxes to gymkhanas or Sarasota race track. As ever, the traditionalists will howl but in a dog-eat-dog world it's authentic to the brand and you have to follow the money. Oh, and unlike the Mercedes X-Class, scratch the surface and underneath it’ll still be a Defender. Nuff said…