Kia EV6 named 2022 What Car? Car of the Year

Award gives Kia its second overall win at the What Car? awards in four years
20 January 2022

The Kia EV6 has been named What Car? Car of the year 2022.

The electric SUV earned the top prize for setting new benchmarks for electric cars, with an official range of 328 miles and managing 224 miles in a near worst-case low temperature conditions test conducted by What Car?’s testers. The judges also praised its super-fast, 800V charging capability, allowing for a 10-80% charge in as little ast 18 minutes.

In addition, the EV6 earned praise for being hugely spacious, very refined even by electric car standards and for being sold with the reassurance of a standard-setting seven-year warranty.

The EV6's victory was announced at the What Car? Awards event, at London's Grosvenor House Hotel. It is the second time Kia has won the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award, having taken a maiden victory in 2019 with the Kia e-Niro.

“Once again, Kia has set a new benchmark for an electric vehicle," What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said. "The EV6 is a terrific all-rounder that answers electric car buyers’ questions around range and charging times brilliantly, and which offers terrific space, refinement and value for money.

“Kia’s progress has long been impressive, but it is the way that it has seized the opportunity offered by the transition to electric cars that has made it a leader in the market. Coming hot on the heels of its victory with the e-Niro in 2019, this Car of the Year win cements its position alongside Tesla as one of the most exciting electric car makers on the planet.”

Kia UK President and CEO Paul Philpott added: “It’s a great honour for Kia to win Car of the Year at this year’s What Car? Awards, particularly given the high regard with which they are held by customers across the UK. The EV6 is a truly exceptional car and it’s just the beginning of things to come from Kia on our rapid journey to electrification.”

The win makes Kia only the third non-European manufacturer to win the top prize at the What Car? Awards, which began in 1978.

Overall winner

Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

Category winners

SMALL CAR: Honda Jazz SR

FAMILY CAR: Seat Leon 1.5 TSI 130 Evo FR

SMALL SUV: Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid (mHEV)

FAMILY SUV: Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 Plus (Dark Theme)

ELECTRIC SUV: Kia EV6 RWD GT-Line

LARGE SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe 4WD Premium

LUXURY SUV: BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport

SPORTS SUV: Ford Puma ST 1.5 Ecoboost 200 Performance Pack

HYBRID (plug-in): Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport Premium Plus Pack

SMALL EV: Cupra Born 58kWh V2

LARGE EV: Tesla Model 3 Long Range

EXECUTIVE CAR: BMW 3 Series 330e M Sport (M Sport Pro Package)

LUXURY CAR: BMW 5 Series 530e M Sport (M Sport Pro Package)

ESTATE: Skoda Superb Estate 2.0 TDI 150 SEL

MPV: Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI 150 SE

PICK-UP: Ford Ranger 2.0L EcoBlue 213PS Wildtrack auto

HOT HATCH: Mercedes-AMG A45 S Plus

PERFORMANCE CAR: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S

COUPÉ: BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport (M Sport Pro Package) 

CONVERTIBLE: BMW 4 Series Convertible 420i (M Sport Pro Package)

SPORTS CAR: Porsche Cayman GTS 

Special awards

RELIABILITY AWARD: Lexus

TRUE MPG AWARD: Toyota Yaris Cross 1.5 petrol hybrid

INNOVATION AWARD: Gridserve

SAFETY AWARD: Nissan Qashqai

TOW CAR AWARD: Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi 3 DCT

READER AWARD: Range Rover

Cenuijmu 21 January 2022

Looks better than a Tesla 3

Is better screwed together than a Tesla 3.

Tesla remind me of British Leyland in their heyday not realising the zulus from the rest of the world are charging ( pardon the pun) over the hill.

Tesla... Rourkes drift ?

 

 

