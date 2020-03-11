Volvo XC40 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T5 UK review

Past the points of potentially lower running costs and a cheaper company car tax rate, the XC40 PHEV still carries plenty of appeal as an ownership proposition. For starters, it looks as great as it always has, with the only real change to its suitably swish exterior being the addition of a charging port just over the front wheel arch.

The cabin continues to exude all of the lounge-like class that we so liked about the XC40 when it first arrived a few years ago. Even in the darker colour palette of our test car there’s an impressive sense of space in both the first and second rows, and an elevated level of material quality lends it plenty of upmarket appeal.

That said, the front seats err on the firm side, and their short squabs could provide a bit more in the way of under-leg support. But there’s plenty of adjustability to be found both here and in the steering column, the net result of which is that the XC40 is afforded an appealingly commanding and comfortable driving position with excellent visibility out of the cabin.

With its battery fully charged, the XC40’s crisp, clear digital dashboard informed us we had 21 miles of electric-only range rather than the 28 that Volvo claims. Nonetheless, driving the XC40 on battery power alone is a relaxing undertaking – if not a particularly rapid one. With only 118lb ft and all of that kerb weight to cart about, the electric motor isn’t the last word in accelerative potency but is responsive enough to your inputs and still capable of getting the Volvo up to speed in a timely enough fashion.

Brake pedal feel is as good as nonexistent, however, and the transition from electric to petrol power isn’t quite as smooth as you’d ideally like, particularly in those instances where you need to suddenly summon all of the car’s available shove at the drop of a hat. Hit the kickdown switch and there’s an extended delay as the petrol engine sparks up and the seven-speed transmission rifles around for a suitable gear, but once that has been found progress is swift.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine doesn’t sound too bad, either, and emits an intriguingly sporty warble under load.

Ride comfort could be better, though. Our R-Design test car rode on firmer sports suspension, so there was a brittle, slightly agitated edge to its ride in the low-speed environments you’d expect to use it most frequently. Of course, its vertical body movements felt well-checked when travelling at speed, but we’d be likely to sacrifice some of that control for an additional level of pliancy around town.