The Peugeot Polygon concept showcases the dramatic reinvention of the historic French brand - and we've had the chance to get behind the 'wheel' early.

With new Chinese competitors and Europe’s shift to EVs putting it under the cosh, a range of indifferent hatchbacks and SUVs will no longer do. It needs to go big or risk being forgotten altogether.

Peugeot is therefore priming a complete about-turn in how it designs cars, with an eye on becoming the mainstream’s technological leader – while also trying to make its cars fun to drive once again.

It has unsubtly courted comparisons with the iconic 205 GTi hot hatch, making several call-backs to the 1980s and 1990s in the Polygon's design.

Its front lighting graphic, due to be rolled out across every model in the range, draws on the 205’s grille; the charging indicator on its rear hind flank is a direct shoutout to the GTi’s ‘1.6’ or ‘1.9’ badging.

But don’t call it retro: insiders are steadfast in stating this is a thoroughly modern piece of design, taking only light inspiration from the back catalogue rather than directly reprising it, like rival Renault has with its range of small EVs.

Indeed, the cabin is a total departure from anything Peugeot currently offers. Its seats are racing-inspired buckets topped with large, single pieces of moulded foam – both for easier recycling and to enable easier customisation by the imagined ‘owners’ – while its steering wheel isn’t a wheel at all.

The new Hypersquare looks more like a takeaway restaurant’s drinks tray in appearance and isn’t physically connected to the car’s wheels; it's instead hooked up electrically, in a new steer-by-wire system.

This, as the Polygon demonstrates, allows the dashboard itself to be pushed further back, freeing up more space for storage, screens or simply air.

So, what’s it like to clamber aboard the Polygon and take a first step into the future of Peugeot? Is there genuine merit in the Hypersquare system, or is it just another technological gimmick? Click the link below and watch the video to find out.

Watch: We drive the Peugeot Polygon