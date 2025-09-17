Workers within the JLR supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as the effects of the cyber attack on the British car maker continues well into its third week.

The claim comes from workers union Unite, which also alleges that suppliers are moving workers onto reduced or zero-hour contracts as they battle to stay afloat.

Earlier reports suggested that some suppliers “will go bust” as a result of the ongoing issues at JLR.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union has written to the UK government demanding it set up a furlough scheme to take the pressure off suppliers by supplementing workers’ pay packets while they’re unable to do their jobs.

“Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyber attack,” said Graham. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Graham cited a similar scheme set up on 15 September by the Scottish government to support bus maker Alexander Dennis and said “a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain [should be set up] now”.

The news comes a day after JLR confirmed global car production will not restart until 24 September at the earliest, as it continues to rebuild the internal computer systems that were infiltrated by hackers on 1 September.

This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey told Autocar last week.

Since the cyber attack, the majority of JLR’s employees have been off work.

It's understood that JLR bosses will meet with ministers today (17 September) to discuss support measures for its plant workers, although the Jaguar and Land Rover maker has yet to confirm this.

JLR suppliers 'will go bankrupt'

Recent reports have claimed that some of the firm's suppliers could go bust as a result of the shutdowns.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told the BBC on 12 September: “I would not be at all surprised to see bankruptcies.”

Palmer added that many suppliers will soon begin to slim their staff count as a result of the shutdown, saying: “You hold back in the first week or so of a shutdown; you bear those losses. But then you go into the second week, more information becomes available – then you cut hard. So layoffs are either already happening or are being planned."