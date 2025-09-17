BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR hack: Supply chain staff told to apply for Universal Credit, claims union
JLR hack: Supply chain staff told to apply for Universal Credit, claims union

No new Land Rover cars have been produced since 1 September cyber attack; issues affecting JLR globally

Will Rimell Autocar
News
4 mins read
17 September 2025

Workers within the JLR supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as the effects of the cyber attack on the British car maker continues well into its third week.

The claim comes from workers union Unite, which also alleges that suppliers are moving workers onto reduced or zero-hour contracts as they battle to stay afloat.

Earlier reports suggested that some suppliers “will go bust” as a result of the ongoing issues at JLR.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union has written to the UK government demanding it set up a furlough scheme to take the pressure off suppliers by supplementing workers’ pay packets while they’re unable to do their jobs.

“Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyber attack,” said Graham. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Graham cited a similar scheme set up on 15 September by the Scottish government to support bus maker Alexander Dennis and said “a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain [should be set up] now”.

The news comes a day after JLR confirmed global car production will not restart until 24 September at the earliest, as it continues to rebuild the internal computer systems that were infiltrated by hackers on 1 September.

This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey told Autocar last week.

Since the cyber attack, the majority of JLR’s employees have been off work.

It's understood that JLR bosses will meet with ministers today (17 September) to discuss support measures for its plant workers, although the Jaguar and Land Rover maker has yet to confirm this.

JLR suppliers 'will go bankrupt'

Recent reports have claimed that some of the firm's suppliers could go bust as a result of the shutdowns.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told the BBC on 12 September: “I would not be at all surprised to see bankruptcies.” 

Palmer added that many suppliers will soon begin to slim their staff count as a result of the shutdown, saying: “You hold back in the first week or so of a shutdown; you bear those losses. But then you go into the second week, more information becomes available – then you cut hard. So layoffs are either already happening or are being planned."

Along with Unite, another making the call for a furlough scheme is Commons Business and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne.

The Labour MP said: "What began in some online systems is now rippling through the supply chain, threatening a cashflow crunch that could turn a short-term shock into long-term harm. We cannot afford to see a cornerstone of our advanced manufacturing base weakened by events beyond its control."

JLR hack: what happened?

Autocar first reported issues affecting JLR on 1 September, when dealers couldn't register new cars on 'new plate day' , traditionally one of the year's busiest for registrations.

In an effort to combat the hack, JLR began “shutting down our systems” on 2 September.

It's still in the process of rebuilding them and is unabel to confirm a timescale for the fix.

The hack has left the Jaguar and Land Rover maker crippled. No cars have been produced globally since, leading to millions of pounds of lost income.

The extent of the issues meant JLR brought in police and cybersecurity experts in to “restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner”.

During this process, which included an investigation, it was discovered that "some data" was "affected", said JLR. Those affected will be contacts, said the firm.

It's not officially known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made, but it is thought it most likely involves customer data given the involvement of the police.

Who has claimed responsibility for JLR hack?

On 3 September, a group of hackers calling themselves Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed responsibility for the attack on JLR.

This is the same group that hacked Marks & Spencer in May, causing the British retailer seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

It claimed to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system. The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.

A member of the group revealled that a well-known flaw in SAP Netweaver, third-party software used by JLR, was exploited to access the data.

The US's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about the flaw earlier this year. An update for the software was released, but whether JLR applied it is unknown.

It's also not known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made of JLR.

Deputy 18 September 2025

I work for a large tech company. We get more than 100,000 hacking attempts PER DAY. I still can't believe M&S and JLR had such poor recovery systems. 

Cobnapint 18 September 2025
Rights or wrongs of furloughing the suppliers apart, isn't it time that the penalties for cybercrime were increased. There doesn't seem to be much deterrent at the moment.
Andrew1 17 September 2025
“It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Looool! It's your responsibility to implement cybersecurity, ffs. Unbelievable impudence.

