For the car enthusiast, Christmas is a time of giving to oneself. And what better gift than a quality used car?

To kick off, we've suggested five dream motors with which to indulge yourself, but so friends and family can't accuse you of unseasonal selfishness, we've selected a further 20 cars, arranged across four categories, that should cast you in a more charitable light.

Best dream cars

What the heart wants for Christmas

Price range: £100,000 - £175,000

No doubt this Christmas you will observe, on your TV, an Aston Martin being driven unfeasibly quickly by a chap in black tie. It could be a DB5, a DBS, a Volante... But it won't be a V12 Vantage S, because James Bond never drove one. He should have, though, if only to savour its wondrous engine before Mercedes-AMG V8 power was shoehorned in. Full service history essential.

Price range: £80,000 - £100,000

One for the heart but one for the head, too, because as a rare but sought-after modern classic the CSL's value is only going one way, as our find proves. What do you get for your money? A car as happy on the track as it is on its way to the shops. Be sure the rear subframe isn't cracked.

Price range: £110,000 - £190,000