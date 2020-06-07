Inside track: Testing the new Toyota Supra on a PlayStation

The Toyota GR Supra is a much more spacious two-seat coupé than I remember. There’s at least six feet of head room from my seated position, more wood than is typical in a Japanese sports car and softer furnishings, too.

Hold on, this is my living room… But we’ll come back to that. There’s a new, 2021-model-year Supra for the US market, you see, which will go on sale there this month. And it has more power. “Because, why not?” says the strapline in America.

I’ll tell you why not, m’laddio: because of EU emissions legislation. So the 37bhp power boost that the Supra is allowed in the US, taking the output of its straight-six engine from 335bhp to 382bhp, won’t make it to cars sold in Europe.

What might, though, are elements of a revised suspension set-up. There are different chassis tunes for Europe and the US already, but in the States the 2021 Supra gets strut braces, new bump stops, new damper tuning and revised calibration for its power steering, adaptive dampers, stability control and e-differential. All this is to tighten the car’s control and push it more towards being a hardcore sports car than a soft grand touring coupé.

The European-spec 2021 Supra might get some of those elements or it might not. We’d love to tell you which elements work and which ones don’t, but the car hasn’t made it to Europe and, even if it had, I wouldn’t be able to travel anywhere to try it.

So here I am in my living room, in front of a Sony PlayStation, a steering wheel, pedals and the game Gran Turismo Sport, having downloaded both the current and 2021 US-spec Supras. Can a review work this way?