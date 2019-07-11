M3-engined Toyota Supra ‘possible but unlikely’ says M division boss

New BMW M division president Markus Flasch has left the door slightly ajar for the supply of his firm’s latest six-cylinder performance engine – the 503bhp S58 unit destined for the 2020 M3 and M4 – to Toyota for use in a hotter version of the GR Supra.

Although the new-generation straight six has so far been fitted to only the X3 M and X4 M Competition performance SUVs, it is due to be installed in all of BMW M’s next generation of compact high-performance models, from the M2 coupé upwards. And, in a break from convention, it’s possible that it could feature in a high-performance Supra, too.

So far, no expression of interest from Toyota has been made, according to Flasch. But if the deal was done, it would make it the first BMW M engine to be sold as a customer unit, and to feature in a third-party car, since the McLaren F1’s S70 V12.

In conversation with Autocar, Flasch said: “We’ve certainly made no offer to supply the engine to Toyota – and no request has been made, as far as I know. But it’s an interesting idea, if unlikely for now. It would be a lot for us to give away, you might say. But I’d never say never.”