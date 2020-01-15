New entry-level Toyota GR Supra launched in Europe

Toyota will bring a new entry-level variant of its GR Supra sports car to Europe, powered by a 258bhp four-cylinder engine.
The model has made its first public appearance at a Toyota event in Amsterdam, where it is being shown in limited-run Fuji Speedway trim, which features a bespoke metallic white paint finish, matt black alloy wheels, and red interior and trim elements.
Like the 3.0-litre straight six already offered in the Supra, the new turbocharged 2.0-litre motor is taken from BMW’s sports car engine line-up. It sends 255bhp and 295lb ft to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, while emitting between 156 and 172g/km of CO2.
Despite the 80bhp power deficit compared with the 3.0-litre model, the 2.0-litre Supra’s 0-62mph time is just 0.8sec slower at 5.2sec, and it can be expected to match the 149mph top speed of the BMW Z4 sDrive30i, which uses the same engine.
