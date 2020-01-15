New entry-level Toyota GR Supra launched in Europe

Turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine offers 258bhp and improved dynamics; no UK launch for now
Felix Page Autocar writer
15 January 2020

Toyota will bring a new entry-level variant of its GR Supra sports car to Europe, powered by a 258bhp four-cylinder engine. 

The model has made its first public appearance at a Toyota event in Amsterdam, where it is being shown in limited-run Fuji Speedway trim, which features a bespoke metallic white paint finish, matt black alloy wheels, and red interior and trim elements. 

Like the 3.0-litre straight six already offered in the Supra, the new turbocharged 2.0-litre motor is taken from BMW’s sports car engine line-up. It sends 255bhp and 295lb ft to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, while emitting between 156 and 172g/km of CO2. 

Despite the 80bhp power deficit compared with the 3.0-litre model, the 2.0-litre Supra’s 0-62mph time is just 0.8sec slower at 5.2sec, and it can be expected to match the 149mph top speed of the BMW Z4 sDrive30i, which uses the same engine. 

Toyota GR Supra

Iconic Japanese performance nameplate returns after years in the wilderness

Toyota says the new engine is more compact and 100kg lighter than the 3.0-litre unit, so it can be mounted further towards the middle of the car for 50/50 weight distribution. This, it is claimed, “improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling”. 

Tetsuya Tada, the Supra’s chief engineer, said: “To achieve agile steering and stable cornering, we worked very hard to reduce the new car’s weight, while aiming for a 50/50 weight balance. This presented us with huge challenges, but we did not want to compromise on our targets.”

From launch, the new model is equipped as standard with 18in alloy wheels, Alcantara-trimmed sports seats, an 8.8in infotainment display and a range of safety functions including pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking. 

The optional Connect trim package brings sat-nav and heightened connectivity features, while a Sport Pack includes an active differential, adaptive suspension and upgraded brakes. 

While the 2.0-litre option will now be rolled out across Europe, Autocar understands there are no immediate plans to bring it to the UK where demand for a lower-cost variant is lower than in other markets. The firm has sold 300 Supras in the UK so far, with customers currently waiting three months for delivery. 

The entry-level Supra will go on sale in Europe in March, with prices to be confirmed nearer the time.

Comments
4

voyager12

14 January 2020

Well FU then with your ridiculous spam rules.

Andy_Cowe

14 January 2020

Yes, all comments blocked!

xxxx

15 January 2020

Autocar are stopping comments like Toyota are preventing UK citizens buying this potentially better version, when will Toyota learn?

275not599

15 January 2020

What a mess!  Looks like a transformer that started but didn't finish.

