Ineos Automotive will launch the delayed Fusilier 4x4 “in 2028 or 2029”, confirming its commitment to becoming a multi-model, mass-market car maker.
The follow-up to the Grenadier 4x4 was shown in concept form last year and planned to go on sale in 2027 as both a pure-electric car and a range-extender (REx).
According to CEO Lynn Calder, the delay “is all driven by [doubts about] powertrain” and “from regulators in key markets, notably in the EU and UK”.
Although the Fusilier REx’s engine would act as a generator for the battery, rather than directly driving the wheels, it “would be banned” under upcoming laws outlawing hybrids from 2035.
We’re too small to spend huge amounts on product development to then find that we can’t produce it, we can’t sell it, in key markets,” said Calder.
When many other car makers are winding back their commitments to phase out combustion engines, “we’re quite small to be taking gambles on things like that”, said Calder, “at a time when consumers don’t know what to buy, aren’t super-clear on what’s being regulated.
“In our minds, we know the product line-up we want, but how they’re powered is to come.”
“When we get some clarity from governments about what will be allowed to be sold, then we can do what I think automotive manufacturers should do, which is focus on what customers want to buy and then develop and sell that,” continued Calder, noting a disconnect between legislative requirements and how quickly consumers are adopting new tech.
Calder was speaking to Autocar at the opening of a biomass energy plant at Ineos’s factory in Hambach, France (formerly Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Smartville’), which will reduce the factory’s CO2 emissions by around 20% – to “beyond net zero” – as well as its heating costs. Heating is around 70% of all energy use at the plant.
Join the debate
Add your comment
The current awful trading landscape is the work of Farage and his good friend Trump.
Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe was a cheerleader for it all.
And yet they are still carping at the EU and UK government.
Own your mess Ineos!
Matt's brilliant interview with Calder is well worth a listen... wherever you get your podcasts.
I still don't think this is going to end well. If Ineos really has spent £1bn on this project, they are never going to recoup it on sales that don't even best the old Defender - and JLR was clear that those kind of volumes were unsustainable.
The tariffs are another heavy body blow, and the boss is distracted by a very dysfunctional football club.