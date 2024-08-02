BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ineos rethinks range expansion to focus on Grenadier
Ineos rethinks range expansion to focus on Grenadier

4x4 brand ditches new models as it intentionally limits volumes and develops high-value Grenadier spin-offs
Charlie Martin Autocar
2 August 2024

Ineos is planning a significant shift upmarket, with a focus on boutique off-roaders to rival the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, instead of trying to grow both its line-up and sales.

By pivoting to focus on its new Arcane Works programme – Ineos’s take on Land Rover SV and Bentley Mulliner – the brand will be able to target similar margins while making fewer vehicles as it looks to battle against increasingly stringent emissions regulations in the UK and across Europe.

“The main feedback from dealers is that the Grenadier is too cheap – it needs to be more expensive for the amount of car you get,” George Ratcliffe, commercial director of Ineos, told Autocar. “They want to sell it for more.”



This pivot is a far cry from the brand’s initial plan, which, along with the Grenadier and its Arcane Works siblings, originally included a Jeep Avenger-sized small urban model and the electric Fusilier, revealed earlier this year but now indefinitely postponed.

“What we wanted to achieve is no longer possible,” said Ratcliffe. “When the Grenadier project started, what we said was: ‘We’re going to build a really affordable, easy-to-fix utilitarian vehicle that will be good for farmers.’ It’s a gap in the market. But with the modern world and what you need – engines, pedestrian protection rules, CO2 emissions, regulation on vehicles – you cannot do that any more.”

Ratcliffe also warned that limiting sales in certain markets, such as the UK, with its strict ZEV mandate, has not been ruled out. That mandate forces car makers to sell an increasing ratio of electric cars each year from 2024 onwards, but it exempts those that sell fewer than 2500 cars annually. Ineos delivered 146 cars and 178 commercial vehicles in the UK in the first half of this year.

Buzz Special Vehicles Ineos Grenadier rally car – cornering

Fleet CO2 targets were another reason cited for the Fusilier’s postponement. Ratcliffe said projected sales would have taken the firm over the threshold of being a ‘small’ manufacturer – fewer than 10,000 cars or 22,000 vans sold annually – with the dispensation to propose its own emissions targets.

ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading

Ineos Grenadier

Is this spiritual successor to the original Defender a vanity project or the real deal?

“Without having [Fusilier] we have a bit more flexibility because we have a bit more capacity to sell up to being a small manufacturer and it doesn’t matter if you’re selling a petrol, diesel or electric car,” said Ratcliffe. “By selling fewer electric cars we can sell more Grenadiers and still keep the same CO2 cap. But when we want to punch through that, we have to have something that brings our average down.”

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Cersai Lannister 2 August 2024

So the basics of product planning and running a niche car business eluded them. So much so that the core premise for bringing the vehicle to market isn't viable. That hardly bids well for their long-term survival – the base model lacks the driving appeal to climb up into the bling end of the market JLR hoovers up.

xxxx 2 August 2024

I didn't realise they sold so few cars, less that 800 a year and bare in mind half the sales are just 50k a piece. Surely that's not sustainable without Ineos plowing money into it. It's a direct competitor to the Defender and that's to bigger ask.

xxxx 2 August 2024

* Meant less than 800 a year in the UK alone but I doubt they sell in their thousands elsewhere.

TStag 2 August 2024

Basically they've realised they aren't able to sell enough cars at a lower price to be profitable and so now need to make a niche luxury product. So to sum up Land Rover's strategy has been totally vindicated and to top it off the new Defender is both cheaper and more expensive and sells in much much higher volumes. Stick to petro chemicals Jim

