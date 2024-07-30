Italian component manufacturer rescues Recaro Automotive

Italian automotive parts manufacturer the Proma Group has agreed to invest an undisclosed amount in car seat maker Recaro Automotive, rescuing it from the brink of collapse.

The German firm was approved for self-administration by the Esslingen District Court in Germany in July, placing its future – and production for car manufacturers – into doubt.

Indeed, Ineos Automotive was recently forced to stop production of its Grenadier 4x4 because of a parts shortage, widely reported to have been seats from Recaro.