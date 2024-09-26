News that Ineos Automotive has been forced to stop production of the Grenadier off-roader because of a component shortage – understood to be seats from Recaro following its insolvency – underscores the fragility of the automotive supply chain, particularly for smaller car makers.

“Automotive supply chains are always complex and challenging, but this hits at such a busy time for us,” Ineos told Autocar in a statement. “We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to get our manufacturing back up and running, to catch up with demand as swiftly as we can.”