Honda to electrify European lineup by 2022, not 2025

Honda has accelerated its electrification strategy in Europe, promising to electrify all of its its mainstream car lineup by 2022, rather than 2025 as previously announced.

The Japanese maker plans to launch six electrified cars over the next 36 months in Europe, led by the now hybrid-only Jazz revealed earlier today. The CR-V already features a hybrid drivetrain, as does the NSX supercar. The Honda e electric small car will also be delivered to customers next year. Expect the Civic and HR-V to be the next models to be hybridised.

Honda will use a new global 'e:Technology' branding for all of its electrified models, including motorcycles and other, non-automotive products.

The move to bring forward electrification plans is due to Honda needing to meet 2021 emissions regulations, in which manufacturers will face large fines if they cannot bring their fleet average CO2 figure down to 95g/km, as quickly as possible. Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President of Honda Motor Europe, claims Europe is now leading the way in this field.

"The pace of change in regulation, the market, and consumer behaviour in Europe means that the shift towards electrification is happening faster here than anywhere else in the world" Gardner said in a release.

Honda's Energy Management subsidiary has also been given a boost, collaborating with European energy supplier Vattenfall. It will allow the brand to provide what it claims is the world's first flexible energy contract specifically aimed at EV owners in Europe.

The contract will prove the use of renewable energy sources, and will allow EVs to be charged at the most cost-effective time of the day. It will roll out first in the Uk and Germany next year.