HiPhi X electric car gains approval for sale in Europe

Fast-moving Chinese premium EV brand HiPhi has confirmed it will kick-start its move into the European market with the HiPhi X, after the model passed homologation tests by German firm TÜV SÜD “in record time”.

Set to be HiPhi’s first car on sale on the continent, the X is billed as a coupé crossover with a focus on comfort and technology. It will be followed in Europe by the HiPhi Z, a luxury electric grand tourer, and a third model, the HiPhi Y, which will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show.

The X will be sold in Europe with a 97kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 403 miles, calculated using the China light-duty vehicle test cycle (CLTC). It uses a dual-motor set-up with a total output of 528bhp. HiPhi says it can complete 0-62mph in 3.9sec.

In China, the X can be selected with a 120kWh battery with 438 miles of range, but HiPhi has not confirmed if this variant will be offered in Europe. Both four- and six-seat configurations will go on sale in Europe.

HiPhi has emphasised the high level of the X’s technology. Inside, it’s equipped with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in, passenger-oriented touchscreen infotainment system and a customisable fragrance system. Also included as standard is a series of 8.0in touchscreens around the car and "airline-style seats".

Another standout feature, the firm says, is the inclusion of the “first robotic arm in the industry”, which adjusts the angle of the infotainment screen.

No prices have been revealed for the European market yet, but the X entered production just under two years ago in China, becoming the country’s best-selling premium EV (£60,000-plus) in its first half year on sale.

With the Z to follow the X, HiPhi is now primed to unveil its third production car at the Shanghai motor show. The HiPhi Y, as it's expected to be called, will open new doors for the four-year-old Shanghai-based company, targeting a lower price point and higher sales volumes - as well as serving as the flagbearer for a global expansion strategy.