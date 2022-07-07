BACK TO ALL NEWS
Human Horizons reveals electric grand tourer with robotic arm
Human Horizons reveals electric grand tourer with robotic arm

Second model from Chinese EV maker follows the HiPhi X SUV, which went on sale in China last year
7 July 2022

Chinese EV maker Human Horizons has revealed an electric four-door grand tourer equipped with a futuristic interior and intelligent technology.

Named the HiPhi Z, it's the company's second production car, following the HiPhi X SUV, which went on sale in China last year. 

The HiPhi Z is powered by a 120kWh battery pack, giving it a claimed range of around 705km (438 miles). HiPhi said the saloon is capable of achieving 0-62mph in 3.8sec but didn't share a top speed figure. 

Under the skin, the HiPhi Z makes use of aluminium double-wishbone air suspension at the front and a five-link system at the rear. It also features rear-wheel steering and an advanced dynamic vehicle-control system. 

Human Horizons claimed the HiPhi Z's steering set-up gives it a turning circle similar to that of the Mini hatchback, despite measuring more than 5036mm long, 2018mm wide and 1439mm high.  

Its exterior features a wrap-around light curtain and intelligent doors that are able to detect keyfobs, other vehicles and people.

It also benefits from a rear spoiler to adjust levels of drag and lift, which Human Horizons says improves performance. 

Inside, the HiPhi Z makes use of an “ultra-futuristic, spaceship-like digital set-up” with a modern artificial intelligence (AI) system called HiPhi Bot, capable of adjusting the conditions for occupants. 

The system is also equipped with a high-speed robotic arm, which is said to feature a control accuracy of up to 0.001mm and be able to “perform a variety of delicate movements with barely a noise”. 

Other kit includes ambient lighting, a 23-speaker audio system from Meridian, bucket racing seats and an advanced driver-assistance system that has been developed in-house. 

The system is capable of braking, steering, accelerating and more advanced manoeuvres, including parking and remote summoning. It makes use of a combination of 34 sensors around the car and lidar technology to scan the surrounding area. 

Human Horizons has priced the HiPhi Z from $89,000 to $129,000 (£73,4580 to £106,474), but it’s unlikely that we will see it come to the UK any time soon. 

The car will make its public debut in Shenzhen, China, on 6 July before making an appearance in 11 major cities. Its on-sale date will be announced at the Chengdu motor show in August. 

Pierre 7 July 2022

I'd quite like someone to design a new high-performace electric vehicle that doesn't look as though its principle function is to remove all my intenal organs.

