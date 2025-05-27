BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First pictures: Volvo XC70 PHEV offers 112 miles of EV range
UP NEXT
Peugeot to revive GTi badge with 208 hot hatch on 13 June

First pictures: Volvo XC70 PHEV offers 112 miles of EV range

Smaller sibling to the XC90 is due on sale in China later this year and a European launch could follow

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
27 May 2025

The new Volvo XC70 plug-in hybrid has been outed ahead of its official debut, courtesy of new images published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Earlier preview images gave a good idea of the reborn XC70's design, confirming that it would morph from high-riding estate into full-blown SUV, but these new images show just how closely it will be related to the larger XC90.

It measures 4815mm long and 1890mm wide, making it roughly the same size as the Volkswagen Tayron, Hyundai Santa Fe and Peugeot 5008, but unlike those cars – and its larger sibling – it is being offered from launch with only five seats.

Related articles

The MIIT filing also reveals some of the XC70's technical specifications for the first time, confirming that it will be offered exclusively as a plug-in hybrid, with either a 21.2kWh battery giving 62 miles of range, or a 39.6kWh pack to bump that up to 112 miles - both according to China's generous CLTC cycle. 

That larger pack, for reference, is about the same size as the one fitted to the pure-electric Abarth 500e, and larger than the battery in the Mazda MX-30 EV.

The XC70 will be available with front- or four-wheel drive, in both instances with a 160bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine working in collaboration with an electric motor of undisclosed capacity. 

Further details will be given closer to the XC70's China-market launch in September, where Volvo could announce plans to sell the new PHEV globally in response to sustained strong demand in certain markets for hybrid cars.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson believes extended-range plug-in hybrids could play an important role in Europe's electrification transition, particularly, which strengthens the possibility of the new XC70 being sold here.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference earlier this month, he said: "In certain regions in Europe, the charging network will be developed later. If you look into the south and east of Europe, it will be slower. 

"The ones leading are Norway all the way in the west. There, there will be faster transition to electrification. But in other regions, it's really a good solution to have a long-range hybrid, because if you look into the environmental aspect, if you have a long-range hybrid, the absolute majority of the transport work will be done with electricity. And so in that way, it will be an 'electric car'.

"If you have a very short range, a large part of the transport work will be done with the petrol. And then, of course, it's not fossil-free any more. So a long-range plug-in hybrid, I would argue, is an electric car with a back-up engine when the battery is flat, which will happen not so often.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC60 front lead

Volvo XC60

Volvo aims its reinvigorated crosshairs at the medium-sized SUV ranks with a premium offering

Read our review
Back to top

"So I think it's a good solution, it's a good bridge and there is a lot of technology in that car which is in common with an all-electric car.

"It's a pragmatic bridge solution to wait for our customers to really feel comfortable with an all-electric car."

Samuelsson stopped short of confirming in which European markets Volvo could launch the XC70 or other long-range hybrids and nor did he give a timeframe.

The XC70 has been designed specifically "to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids in China" but Volvo also said it will explore "potential additional markets at a later stage".

It is based on a new architecture adapted for long-range PHEVs: the Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) is said to be "a premium extended-range plug-in hybrid architecture" but no details of its relationship to Volvo's other platforms – or indeed those from the wider Geely group, of which Volvo is a part – have been given.

Fellow Geely brand Lotus is also investing in extended-range hybrids over the coming years in response to lower than anticipated demand for all-electric luxury cars, while LEVC (also owned by Geely) has been using an REx powertrain in its Volvo-engined TX taxi since 2017.

Advertisement
Back to top

However, while those two firms are using combustion engines as a generator to top up a traction battery, Volvo's new XC70 is a more conventional PHEV. 

Nonetheless, the XC70 will help the firm cater to huge demand for extended-range hybrids in China and its announcement follows the recent unveiling of the new China-oriented Volkswagen ID Era REx concept at the Shanghai motor show.

That car – similar in size to the XC70 – has been engineered in partnership with MG owner SAIC to target the burgeoning market for REx cars in China, with companies such as Li Auto, Leapmotor and Avatr among the biggest players.

However, like Volvo, Volkswagen's sales and marketing boss told Autocar that a global launch was not off the table: "Range-extenders today are already a very big thing in China. They will be of relevance in North America and we are convinced they will also have relevance in Europe."

The XC70 has an especially important role to play for Volvo as the company embarks on a wide-reaching global cost-cutting drive in response to industry "turbulence" and a "challenging external environment". 

Even amid that turbulence, Volvo said it "remains firm on its ambition of becoming a fully electric car company" but just a fifth of its sales in the first quarter of 2025 were electric and it said "premium plug-in hybrids provide a pragmatic bridge for customers not yet ready to switch".

The XC70 name had been dormant since 2016, when the off-road version of the third-generation V70 estate was taken off sale. It was originally called the V70 XC, with 'XC' standing for 'Cross Country'.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Volvo XC60 cars for sale

 Volvo Xc60 2.0 D5 PowerPulse R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,199
45,902miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.4 D5 SE Lux Nav Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,868
91,793miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,999
49,586miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 SE Lux Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,150
94,078miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 B4 MHEV Plus Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£36,999
15,098miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 SE Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,950
111,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 B4 MHEV R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,999
26,947miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 B4 MHEV Momentum Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,899
74,117miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.4 D5 SE Lux Nav Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,990
104,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 2164 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
xxxx 27 May 2025

Volvo wondering why their BEV sales are slowing, EX40 starting price 46k, XE90 starting price 83k. Do they really think the EX40 is 6k better than the far bigger Model Y.

Volvo think they can solve the problem with Tax dodging PHEVs,  XC60 staring price 55k, V90 62k.

If they were to import this car you've gotta be looking at 65k, insane.

scotty5 27 May 2025

Unlike the Tayron?  Just like this XC70 mentioned in the article, I thought Tayron ( and it's Kodiaq cousin ) are also 5 seaters in PHEV form. Or have i read the article wrong?

Also like the final comment, PHEV is pragmatic choice for those not ready to switch to EV. Not ready? It's not those who're 'not ready' to switch that's causing the slower than expected sales, it's those who can't switch.

Unless governments are serious about installing infrastructure and changing law, the banning of ICE new car sales will never happen.

Peter Cavellini 14 May 2025

It's getting that most cars we buy aren't made in there brands country of origin,most countries are consumer economies,there's very little home brands nowadays compared to fifty years ago,and like it or not, we wandered blindly into it in the 60's .

Latest Reviews

01 Audi Q5 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Audi Q5
7
Audi Q5
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
01 Mini John Cooper Works 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Mini John Cooper Works
8
Mini John Cooper Works
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Smart #5 Brabus in Portugal tracking shot, hero
Smart #5
Smart #5

View all car reviews