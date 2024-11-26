Lamborghini’s first electric car, which is set to arrive before the end of the decade, could offer up to 2000bhp, according to Volkswagen Group boss Oliver Blume.

The Italian firm is currently developing its first EV, which is set to be based on the Lanzador 2+2 GT concept first shown in 2023. It will sit on a platform being honed for the Volkswagen Group’s performance and luxury brands.

Asked about the Lamborghini EV at the Volkswagen Group’s annual media conference, Blume said it will benefit from the “approach that the Volkswagen Group has with a joint electric kit that will benefit from synergies across brands”.

He added that the EV would “use a platform that development of is being led by Porsche for Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche, that will allow for up to 2000hp [1973bhp] and 980 volts. It’s a very specific set-up for Lamborghini.”

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann had previously hinted that the firm’s first EV would offer “at least one megawatt [1341bhp]”, citing a high power output as “one of the pillars” of an electric performance car.

But he also hinted that driver feel and emotional engagement was more important.

The prospect of a 980V electrical architecture for future performance models from the Volkswagen Group marks another substantial step. Currently, most EVs use a 400V architecture, although an increasing number use an 800V system that allows for faster charging, greater power delivery and increased efficiency. Some Chinese cars, such as the Nio ET9, now use a 900V architecture.

Blume confirmed that the EV would be assembled at Lamborghini’s Sant‘Agata headquarters in Italy but wouldn’t comment on where the body or batteries would be produced.

He added: “I promise that it will be a typical Lamborghini, something very emotional.”

Blume's comments follow recent assertions from Lamborghini boss Winkelmann that the brand has no plans to follow Aston Martin and Bentley in delaying its first EV but will keep its three new hybrid models on sale for as long as possible.

In an interview with Autocar at the UK debut of the Lamborghini Temerario supercar late last year, boss Winkelmann said he was confident that the firm's previously outlined electrification strategy was "the right one", because when it comes to launching EVs, "it's not about innovation, it's about coming at the right time".