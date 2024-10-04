Lamborghini is quite proud that it’s not ‘downsizing’ its engine. It's still the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 (albeit with slightly less power than before, at 611bhp instead of 641bhp), just augmented by a 189bhp electric motor inside the eight-speed automatic gearbox. It has also seen fit to one-up its Volkswagen Group mates from Crewe and squeeze just a bit more power out of the powertrain: a total of 789bhp (a nice round 800PS), as opposed to the 772bhp in the Bentley.

Aside from the raw power and acceleration, the engineers have found a few ways to use the electrification to make the Urus a bit more playful as well. Instead of the Torsen centre differential on the old Urus, this new one has a fully variable clutch pack. Combined with the new e-LSD at the back and the instant, lag-free power delivery, the car’s brain is much better able to send power where it’s most needed – be it for stability and traction, or for exciting the rear axle.

You’ll recognise a Urus SE by the updated light signature. The front end has been redesigned with slightly softer-looking headlights and a bonnet that runs all the way to the front. This eliminates the previous shutline and gives the car a slightly softer, less chiselled look. At the rear, the lights are set in a ‘grille’ trim piece. We’re told it references the facelifted Gallardo. Naturally, there are some new wheels, including a set of very intricate 23in items, while 21in silver ones remain available too and – almost – make the Urus look restrained.