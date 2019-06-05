First drive: Skoda Mountiaq pick-up concept

What is the Skoda Mountiaq like?

After design work on the Mountiaq had been undertaken, the students were given a Kodiaq to re-engineer. The finished concept retains the mechanical underpinnings of the large SUV, which is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. Although the Mountiaq utilises the existing 187bhp 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, the bodywork and interior have been extensively reworked.

The students reinforced key elements of the existing bodywork, with the rear replaced with a flat load bed. Ensuring that rear gate functioned was one of the toughest design challenges. It also required a new rear window and side windows to be created.

The students fitted new, shortened and widened doors to match the new design, along with modified front and rear bumpers, and new running boards along the door sills.

To boost off-road capabilities, the vehicle’s ride height was raised to 290mm, a 100mm increase over the Kodiaq Scout. Aiding that were new chunky off-road tyres mounted on 17in wheels, which also increase the car’s width by 30mm. As a result, the Mountiaq is 4999mm long, 2005mm wide and 1710mm tall and it weighs 2450kg.

Much of the exterior design work was also intended to make the Mountiaq appear more rugged. There is a front air intake snorkel, with a winch and bull bars mounted on the front grille. The students fitted new lighting effects into the grille, Skoda logo and engine bay, along with a new roof-mounted light bar.

What’s the Skoda Mountiaq like inside?

From the comfy bucket driving seat of the Mountiaq, the pick-up's Kodiaq origins are clear from the design of the driving display, dashboard and infotainment, although everything has been given flashes of orange to match the exterior paintwork.

But the rest is far more distinctive, the freedom given to the students apparent in some fun design elements. These include a glowing Skoda logo in the roof lining, which serves as a door light, and unique Mountiaq logos stitched into the seats.

Of course, the biggest difference is the lack of rear seats. Instead, the rear of the cab features a small storage section, surrounding the substantial – and effective – 2000W amplifier and sub-woofer. The storage contains Skoda-branded mugs and useful outdoor tools.

In place of the rear seats, of course, is the flatbed, accessed via a working tailgate and finished in metal to ensure it’s easy to clean and practical for outdoor use. Sitting on the rear bed during our time with the Mountiaq was an inflatable kayak, although we found little way of testing this at our kart track proving ground. Underneath the flatbed were several storage compartments that contained a fold-out table and chair set, an axe and crockery.