Skoda Kodiaq vRS review

7

There was nothing stopping Skoda from putting a Golf GTI engine in the Kodiaq seven-seat SUV. Should there have been?

The Skoda Kodiaq vRS probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the way the Volkswagen group operates

Flexible platforms like Volkswagen’s MQB throw up various ‘why not?’ questions. It means you can have a multi-link axle and adaptive dampers in a otherwise lowly Golf. Because why not? Meanwhile, the clever four-wheel drive system with torque split device had already been developed for the Golf R, so more recently it’s been shared around to the Cupra Leon and Audi S3.

Putting the Golf GTI engine into a Skoda Kodiaq for the sporty vRS version, is more of a head-scratcher. A big seven-seat SUV tends to be used more for mooching than haring, so is ideally suited to a torquey plug-in hybrid or diesel powertrain.

Indeed, when Skoda launched the Mk1 Kodiaq vRS, it did so with a 237bhp diesel engine. It switched to petrol power when it was facelifted in 2021, and that set-up is reprised for this second-generation car.

DESIGN & STYLING

7
02 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review front cornering

As in the latest Golf GTI and Skoda Octavia vRS, the familiar EA888 2.0-litre engine gets a power bump, from 242bhp to 261bhp. Torque remains at 273lb ft. The Mk2 Kodiaq is a bigger car than the original, but despite gaining 77kg, it still shaves 0.2sec off its predecessor’s 0-62mph sprint, to 6.4sec.

The rest of the Kodiaq vRS’s specification isn’t particularly exotic, but compiles most of the high-end parts of the standard Kodiaq’s options list. That means standard four-wheel drive, adaptive dampers, 20in wheels, sports seats, acoustic glass, the upgraded Canton sound system and matrix LED headlights. You’ll recognise the vRS by the bumpers, which are more aggressive than even the ‘Sportline’ trim, with a few more slashes at the front and a set of twin exhaust pipes at the back.

INTERIOR

9
09 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review dash

For the interior, Skoda has done the usual sporty car thing of replacing most of the fabric and leather of the standard car with ‘microsuede’ (Alcantara, to you and me) and perforated leather. You can add normal black leather back in as an option.

Otherwise, the vRS’s cabin is the same as on every other Kodiaq. You can find our full review of the rest of the Skoda Kodiaq range here, but in short, it’s easy to use, generally practical and well thought out, and very spacious.

Skoda’s smart dials are great as always. Left and right control the climate, and the central one is programmable. I mostly leave it change the drive mode. A quick twist to the left or right activates the Eco or Individual modes, which kill the fake V8 noise.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

There are more physical controls than other VW group cars, and an appealing design that isn’t just ‘A Screen’. There is a screen, of course, and it generally works as you expect. Quality is generally strong, and the interior is full of practical features, too. You get twin gloveboxes, two wireless charging pads and plenty more storage besides. The rear bench folds in a 40:20:40 pattern, and there’s space under the boot floor to store the luggage cover when you’ve got the third row deployed. If there’s a disappointment inside, it’s the third row, which isn’t as spacious as in a Hyundai Santa Fe, and lacks amenities like air vents and USB ports.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
20 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review engine

When you start the Kodiaq vRS, it seems – if only for a moment – that those pipes are emitting V8 noises. You quickly realise that this soundscape is entirely fake, coming not just from the interior speakers, but also from an external one. Like on an Abarth 500e, it’s not very realistic – or enjoyable. Thankfully, you can turn it off by selecting the right drive mode.

Impressions don’t immediately improve, because at low speed, the seven-speed DSG seems to have all the clutch control of a learner driver with a wooden leg. This is surprising, given it’s perfectly smooth in combination with the diesel engine.

It’s fine on the move, and the Kodiaq vRS feels reasonably brisk. Given all the sporty promises, though, you can’t help but think ‘is that it?’ when you do put your foot down. I suppose EVs have warped perception of what’s quick for a family car. After all, a standard Skoda Enyaq 85 needs only a few tenths more to reach 60mph.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
20 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review front cornering

The Kodiaq suffers from the usual vRS curse. You see a sporty badge and expect something that’s fun and engaging to drive. That’s generally not what Skoda excels at, and a seven-seat SUV is not the natural place to go looking for that sort of thing anyway. It’s better to think of the Kodiaq vRS as a normal Kodiaq with a bit more poke.

Viewed that way, it makes more sense. The handling is not exactly fun, but there’s plenty of lateral grip from the Hankook Ventus V12 tyres and traction from the four-wheel drive system. The variable-ratio steering that’s standard on the vRS robs a bit of feedback but is intuitive enough.

I tended to stick to Individual mode. It lets you shut up the fake noise, and combine the 4WD sport setting with one of the softer suspension modes.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Also standard are adaptive dampers, and like on all MQB cars with this system, you can choose from 15 settings. The firmer ones give good body control while the softer ones give a really plush long-wave ride. Just like in hot Golfs with big wheels, the ride can turn brittle over potholes, but at a motorway cruise, you mostly notice the pliancy and the excellent noise isolation.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front

Doing big miles needn’t be eye-wateringly expensive, either. For a big car with a powerful petrol engine, the Kodiaq vRS can be surprisingly economical, doing 37mpg on the motorway. Less in town and during spirited driving, obviously. We averaged 32mpg over a varied week.

The vRS is priced from £53,690, which is no small amount of money, but then the vRS doesn’t have many direct rivals. Perhaps that’s because there isn’t a great deal of demand for a petrol-powered fast-ish seven-SUV, but it does make the Kodiaq vRS a fairly unique offering. Mercedes has axed its AMG GLB 35, and Land Rover has done the same with the P250 version of the Discovery Sport.

The Volkswagen Tayron is effectively the same car as the Kodiaq underneath, and is available with the same 262bhp engine. It’s around the same price, but not as well-equipped.

It is worth considering the Mazda CX-80, which isn’t as overtly sporty, but is still good to drive and feels more upmarket inside. It only comes as a plug-in hybrid or a 3.0-litre diesel, however.

VERDICT

22 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review static

In isolation, the Kodiaq vRS is a pleasant thing. But sporty or fun to drive? Not really. At the same time, you could just go for the 190bhp four-wheel drive diesel. While that’s no less expensive once you’ve added the optional equipment that’s standard on the vRS, it’ll be have almost as much roll-on performance, but it’ll be more economical, have a smoother gearbox and ride a bit better on its smaller wheels.

Why not stick a Golf GTI engine in a Kodiaq? Because a better alternative exists. Four-cylinder petrol engines work in smaller cars, while big wafty ones are better with diesels – or electric motors. For the staunchly diesel-averse, though, the vRS adds a bit of go to the Kodiaq, without forgetting its core mission of being a big, comfy seven-seater.

