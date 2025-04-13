The Skoda Kodiaq vRS probably wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the way the Volkswagen group operates

Flexible platforms like Volkswagen’s MQB throw up various ‘why not?’ questions. It means you can have a multi-link axle and adaptive dampers in a otherwise lowly Golf. Because why not? Meanwhile, the clever four-wheel drive system with torque split device had already been developed for the Golf R, so more recently it’s been shared around to the Cupra Leon and Audi S3.

Putting the Golf GTI engine into a Skoda Kodiaq for the sporty vRS version, is more of a head-scratcher. A big seven-seat SUV tends to be used more for mooching than haring, so is ideally suited to a torquey plug-in hybrid or diesel powertrain.

Indeed, when Skoda launched the Mk1 Kodiaq vRS, it did so with a 237bhp diesel engine. It switched to petrol power when it was facelifted in 2021, and that set-up is reprised for this second-generation car.