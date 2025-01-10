BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2025 Tesla Model Y revealed with fresh look

Fiat readies all-new 500 for 2029 and Panda for 2030

Stellantis Europe chief confirms 500 Ibrida also coming this November – earlier than previously announced

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
10 January 2025

Fiat plans to launch an all-new 500 in 2029 and an all-new Panda in 2030, in a commitment to producing city cars in Italy for the foreseeable future.

“The plan for Fiat is very clear,” Jean-Philippe Imparato, COO for Europe at Fiat parent company Stellantis, told Autocar at the Brussels motor show.

“The 500 will be completed by a hybrid version of [the electric] 500 in November 2025. Second, the next generation of 500 will come around 2029 at Mirafiori [factory in Turin].

“The Pandina [an internal nickname for the Panda] will be built in Pomigliano [factory in Naples]  until 2030, and then you will have a new Pandina at Pomigliano in 2030.

“And you will have the Grande Panda coming in March 2025, both electric and hybrid versions of it.

“So you will have new 500, new Pandina and Grande Panda in the line-up of the A- and B- segment for Fiat.”

This means Fiat will continue to build the cars that have defined its brand since the original 'Topolino' 500 of 1936, resisting the temptation to abandon the city-car class for more profitable crossovers and SUVs that many of the 500 and Panda’s rivals have succumbed to in recent years.

Citroën and Peugeot axed the C1 and 108 siblings in 2022 and 2021 respectively; Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda gradually killed off the Up, Mii and Citigo trio between 2020 and 2023; and the Ford Ka+ was pulled from sale in 2019.

There are, however, green shoots sprouting: Kia, Hyundai and Toyota all continue to offer petrol-engined city cars (the Picanto, i10 and Aygo X) and Renault will launch a new electric Twingo next year. Chinese firm BYD is also expected to bring its Seagull EV to the UK.

The 500 and Panda have been a linchpin for Fiat over the past decade. Indeed, the Panda remains one of the best-selling new cars in Italy, despite it having been launched 14 years ago.

Fiat Pandina

Read our review

Car review
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front

Fiat 500 Hybrid

Mild hybrid power gives Fiat's core model a chance to outlive its famous 1950s forebear

The 500 has been less successful of late, however. The big-selling petrol-engined 500, launched in 2007, was axed last year because of the introduction of stricter EU cybersecurity regulations and the electric 500e has yet to pick up the mantle.

Such is the slow pace of 500e sales that production of the EV (and its Abarth 500e hot-hatch sibling) was paused last September and won't resume until later this month.

This has prompted the development of the 500 Ibrida that Imparato confirmed will be introduced in November.

This is a 500e retrofitted with a hybrid powertrain, the goal being reinvigorating sales to safeguard the Mirafiori plant.

The 500e itself is due an upgrade over the next year, too.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

