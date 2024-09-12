BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat 500e production paused due to sales slump
UP NEXT
New VW Golf takes on Toyota Corolla and Peugeot 308

Fiat 500e production paused due to sales slump

"Deep difficulties" in European EV market mean the electric city car won't be built for four weeks
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 September 2024

Production of the Fiat 500e will be paused for a month from 13 September, due to low demand.

Fiat parent firm Stellantis said in a statement that the slump in sales is “linked to the deep difficulties experienced in the European [EV] market by all producers”.

According to figures from Jato Dynamics, Fiat sold 74,885 examples of the 500 (in both petrol and electric forms) across Europe between January and the end of July, 24% fewer than it had over the same period last year.

Related articles

Meanwhile, EVs’ market share in Europe fell to 13.5%, down from 14.6% in July 2023.

“The lack of clarity around the incentives for and future of EVs continues to present a barrier to consumers considering an EV,” Jato analyst Felipe Munoz said. “These factors, alongside the low residual value of EVs, contributed to the decline seen in July.”

Slow sales of the 500e – as well as the impending end of sales of the old petrol 500, due to new cybersecurity regulations – have pushed Fiat to develop the new 500 Ibrida.

Effectively the 500e retrofitted with a mild-hybrid petrol engine, it will serve as an all-important crutch for the Italian brand as it navigates the slower-than-expected transition to selling solely electric cars.

Fiat CEO Olivier François recently told Autocar: “We obviously, like everyone else, thought that the world would go electric faster and the cost of electrification would go down faster.

“But we couldn't imagine that Covid would happen, shortage of raw materials would happen [and] the European Society – not all, not the youngest part – would turn their backs on the sustainable solutions.

"But this is the reality. We have to face those realities.”

As well as introducing the 500 Ibrida, Fiat is investing some €100 million (£84m) into developing a new battery for the 500e.

Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares said this will "significantly increase range of the 500e while significantly reducing the cost".

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
McLaren GTS review 2024 01 dynamic
McLaren GTS
6
McLaren GTS
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 Fiat 500 electric 2022 road test review lead

Fiat 500 electric

Rather than take its pension, Fiat’s 65-year-old star car heads into the electric age

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Fiat 500 Electric cars for sale

Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£6,350
57,020miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£5,990
58,650miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,495
36,650miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£6,589
48,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Dolcevita Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2022
£11,798
7,421miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£7,995
26,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 4 3dr
2013
£3,995
47,929miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£3,795
61,670miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£4,989
53,412miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all 3553 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ms7263 12 September 2024
Instead of blaming EU consumers, FIAT CEO should think about 500e and overall EV value proposition for mass consumers. I do not remember such comments from H. Ford about Model T buyers "they decided to continue bying horses".
When product and pricing are good - customers will come, without any government incentives, mandates, city center entry prohibition, etc. As proven by Model T and horses.
HiPo 289 12 September 2024

Hmmm. Or is it just that the 500e is too expensive and buyers are migrating to cheaper Chinese EVs with more range?  The European manufacturers have been too slow to electrify and then at too high a price point.  They need to compete with the MG4 and the BYD Dolphin Mini. But they are too busy building premium vehicles that aren't affordable in tough economic times.  Winding the clock back to hybrids and ICE cars isn't going to save anyone in the long term. 

TStag 12 September 2024

No not all car makers thought EVs would be all the rage. For example Land Rover haven't gone electric, they are making ICE hybrids. Stellantis and VW shareholders should blame bad decision makers in these businesses 

HiPo 289 12 September 2024

@TStag  The world's best selling car in 2023 was the Tesla Model Y. Combustion car sales peaked in 2017.  Chinese EVs are growing sales in most markets. Land-Rover may be OK today, but their slowness to electrify could kill them by 2035.

Latest Reviews

BMW M440i Cabriolet in blue cornering front
BMW 4 Series
9
BMW 4 Series
Citroen C5X review 2024 01 dynamic
Citroen C5 X
8
Citroen C5 X
Kia EV3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV3
Kia EV3
McLaren GTS review 2024 01 dynamic
McLaren GTS
6
McLaren GTS
VW ID3 GTX review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX

View all car reviews