Ferrari F8 Tributo 2019 review

What is it?
The Ferrari F8 Tributo is billed as a replacement for the 488 GTB, Ferrari’s ‘entry-level’ mid-engined supercar, but in reality it’s a very heavy facelift of that model. Claimed to mix some of the grunt, grip and ‘gorblimey’ of the 488 Pista with the everyday civility of the 488 GTB, it could just be the greatest all-rounder of the current super sports car crop.
The 'Tributo' name? That’s a nod to the car featuring the most powerful V8 engine so far in a series-production Ferrari and as a celebration of the past 40-odd years of the firm’s mid-engined V8-powered berlinettas. Oh, and it could also be a ‘tribute’ to the pure internal combustion V8 before it’s given the hybridisation treatment, although nobody at Ferrari is willing to admit that. So there you go.
So, what do we have? Well, compared to the 488 GTB, the F8 Tributo delivers an extra 50bhp and a 10% improvement in aerodynamic efficiency, plus it weighs 30kg less - all of which gives credence to the claim that it's faster and more agile than its predecessor.
You could take up all of the space in this review just talking about the engine itself, such are the changes. Based on the twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre unit used in the 488 Pista, the F8 Tributo's V8 packs 710bhp at 8000rpm and 568lb ft (a very modest increase of 7lb ft over the 488 GTB) at 3250rpm. Air is now fed inside using the intake plumbing from the 488 Challenge race car, with the external intakes now housed either side of the rear spoiler for a shorter route to the redesigned plenums (available in either crackle red or carbonfibre, naturally). There are new valves and springs that work on a revised camshaft profile, plus the cylinder heads and pistons have been strengthened to cope with the increased loads.
