Ferrari: “We want to be a lot less predictable”

Ferrari will expand its product line-up through diversifying the types of models it offers, according to commercial and marketing chief Enrico Galliera.
Rather than focus on traditional replacements and variants of existing models, Galliera hopes to transform Ferrari by introducing new segments to the line-up - and he’s not just talking about its SUV, pegged for 2022.
“What we are trying to do is become a lot less predictable. We are currently working to redesign our products of the future.
“For example, the [recently revealed] SF90 Stradale is not a car that was in our product range previously. It’s a completely new car, new technology, a new segment. It is what we are calling a ‘range supercar’. It’s not a LaFerrari. But it does supercar performance - and is available to a wider range of customers.”
Galliera has previously confirmed there will be five models launched this year. We’ve already seen the F8 Tributo and SF90 Stradale, while the remaining three are unknown. One is expected to be a convertible variant of the 812 Superfast, and Galliera hinted that at least one would be in a “new segment” for Ferrari.
Now that Ferrari are independent of Fiat they are certainly chasing the volume revenue. I recall when former Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo was in charge he was adamant at not exceeding 8,000 examples per year to ensure Ferrari’s were exclusive and highly desirable, now the flood gates have been opened, especially with the upcoming SUV, the suits at Maranello will churn out as many vehicles as they can sell. Can’t blame them I guess but exclusivity will be a thing of the past before too long.
