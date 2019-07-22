Ferrari: “We want to be a lot less predictable”

Ferrari will expand its product line-up through diversifying the types of models it offers, according to commercial and marketing chief Enrico Galliera.

Rather than focus on traditional replacements and variants of existing models, Galliera hopes to transform Ferrari by introducing new segments to the line-up - and he’s not just talking about its SUV, pegged for 2022.

“What we are trying to do is become a lot less predictable. We are currently working to redesign our products of the future.

“For example, the [recently revealed] SF90 Stradale is not a car that was in our product range previously. It’s a completely new car, new technology, a new segment. It is what we are calling a ‘range supercar’. It’s not a LaFerrari. But it does supercar performance - and is available to a wider range of customers.”

Galliera has previously confirmed there will be five models launched this year. We’ve already seen the F8 Tributo and SF90 Stradale, while the remaining three are unknown. One is expected to be a convertible variant of the 812 Superfast, and Galliera hinted that at least one would be in a “new segment” for Ferrari.