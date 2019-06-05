Ferrari 488 Pista Spider 2019 review

The 488 Pista coupé’s defining characteristic is none of those mechanical elements, though; rather, it’s the fact that it’s a mid-engined exotic that feels almost as docile as the Toyota GT86 at its limit. It’s an exceptionally capable car (211mph top speed, silly cornering speeds) but also a very approachable one.

Much the same is true here, only inevitably slightly blunted because of the weight gain, and it’s weight gained high of the car. So coming from the coupé, it feels like getting back on your bicycle having strapped a bag onto it: the cues and inherent character are still there, just with more muted reactions.

It’s only a few weeks since I drove a 488 Pista coupé, and I'd say the Spider steers with a touch more weight, but the rapid off-centre reaction and fast ratio is still there. The ride is good – easily comfortable enough for everyday driving, whether you’re in the firmer or softer of two (easily selected) damper modes. Enough to make you think this isn’t a hardcore car – until stones and grit start pinging loudly from the underbody due to the removal of soundproofing.

With its roof down, the 488 Pista Spider feels pleasingly open, yet there’s precious little wind buffeting. Body rigidity doesn't remain quite as true to the coupé as in a McLaren roadster (the Ferrari has an aluminium structure, McLarens carbonfibre), but only when the suspension is heavily loaded and the road is very poor do you notice any minor loss in rigidity.

And while numbed, the handling is nine-tenths as rewarding as the 488 Pista coupé's, which means it’s at least as rewarding as anything else in the same sphere.

If you were on a track, you’d pick the lighter coupé every time, but there’s still bags of fun to be had in the Spider on twisting roads. Body control is great even in the ‘bumpy road’ setting, the brakes are sound and the electronics that govern slip are brilliantly integrated and have modes as simple to select as adjusting the air conditioning.

Wet and Sport mode allow precious little slip, but turn things through to CT Off (no traction control) and on deserted hillside hairpins, once you’ve seen the road is clear, you can harmlessly spin up the tyres and make some noise.