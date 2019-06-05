Ferrari 488 Pista Spider 2019 review

What is it?
A few months ago, I polled some car people on what their dream three-car garage would be. The answers were satisfyingly eclectic, but after a raft of spaces taken up by Range Rovers, Audi RS6 Avants (because we all need something like those) and Porsche 911s various (because ditto), there was a notable standout model: the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta.
That's an exotic, mid-engined, low-volume V8 supercar with an open top and a naturally aspirated engine that revs to the heavens. This is its successor, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, which is a mid-engined, low-volume V8 supercar with an open top. But with turbochargers.
Mechanically, it’s all but the same as the 710bhp 488 Pista coupé, which I'd say is the best of today’s supercars, although with a 100kg weight penalty as a result of fitting a hardtop that electrically whizzes up and down, even when you’re driving at up to 30mph.
The 488 Pista coupé is up to 90kg lighter than a regular 488 GTB, depending on options, which the folding hardware then offsets. We weighed a fully fuelled 488 GTB at 1555kg, so think similar here (Ferrari's claim is 1485kg) – respectable for a car with a 3.9-litre twin-turbo engine, a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a folding roof.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
It’s another Ferrari...?
I’m not a fan of Ferrari, they’re great Cars but up until about five years ago I didn’t like the exterior body design ,plus they looked a bit plastic , cheap made, this is much the same, I feel this less is more nonsense is just a sales ploy.
Peter Cavellini.
Citytiger
Why is it
so damn ugly.. the front looks like an old lady who has forgotten to put her teeth in..
Peter Cavellini
Mirrors...!
Why these Days is there not a contrasting border round the edges of the Mirrors?, it’s hard to focus on them sometimes...
Peter Cavellini.
si73
Beautiful scenery, ugly car,
Beautiful scenery, ugly car, well maybe not ugly but not as pretty as some Ferraris have been.
Add your comment