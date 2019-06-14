McLaren 720S Spider 2019 UK review

With the roof up, the driving experience is indistinguishable from that of the coupé.

Make no mistake: this a major – and possibly unique – achievement and a big selling point for the 720S Spider. No comparable open-air machine has the same steering precision or immediate body control, which combine to make for awe-inspiring direction changes. In less than perfect conditions, you'll get a little understeer through slower corners, but the Spider generally swoops around bends with phenomenal accuracy, security and front-end feel. No change there, then.

New to the Spider is a rear windscreen that drops down into the firewall between the engine bay and the cabin, roof still in situ, which is something you can’t do on the coupé. It’s a lovely bit of theatre. You not only get properly acquainted with McLaren’s heavily turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 – which is, if nothing else, brutally loud near an 8500rpm redline and more flambouyant than ever in its distinctively pneumatic, breathy manner – but also the lake of heat that collects above the carbon engine cover washes into the cabin with every forceful application of the brakes. You literally bathe in this engine.

Sophisticated? Not especially, but for a car that generally struggles to engage its driver on an emotional level, it does the trick.

And then you lower the roof. From here on, the 720S Spider ceases to simply feel frighteningly fast and begins to seem incomprehensively so. For the full effect, you wind all the windows down and slip the powertrain into Track mode, at which point the short exhaust issues an uncomfortably loud explosion with every near-instantaneous downshift from the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The sense of chaos created by 710bhp and 568lb ft, the whirlwind within the cabin and the speed at which the scenery slips by is accompanied by calm, clinical handling. It's a strange juxtaposition, but an enjoyable one.

Crucial to the satisfaction of driving this car – and to that enjoyment – is the chassis. At speed, the ride is so good that you simply stop thinking about it, and given the 720S Spider will gobble up 20mph increments in less the two seconds at full throttle, that's exactly how you'd want it. The lack of roll is startling, in fact – and thanks in part to McLaren's efforts in setting the engine a whole 10cm lower than it was in the old 650S – but it's the way any movements are so quickly and deftly suppressed that takes your breath away. Mid-engined supercars often ride with more panache than you're expecting because, with less weight to support over the axles, the spring rates can be dialled back but, even so, the 720S Spider is at times mesmerisingly supple.