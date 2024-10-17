Ferrari’s long-awaited successor to the LaFerrari is the Italian marque’s most powerful road car to date, drawing 1184bhp from a wild electrified V6 powertrain that fuses technology from the firm’s Le Mans-winning 499P with that of its Formula 1 racing cars.

Named the F80, the new hypercar has been unveiled just weeks after McLaren revealed its own new halo model, the W1.

The F80 reignites the two manufacturers’ long–standing rivalry and reboots two-thirds of the iconic ‘Holy Trinity’ of hypercars from the early 2010s.

The new hypercar is priced from £3 million and limited to just 799 examples (all sold), and it follows in the footsteps of the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari in rewriting the rulebook for a road-going Ferrari, while also being fitted with a host of tech that makes it a “new benchmark for innovation”.

Powertrain

At the heart of the F80’s powertrain is a new version of Ferrari’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. The engine can rev to 9200rpm and has been completely overhauled compared with the unit that powers the 296 GTB.

Parts from the 499P Le Mans car have been added to give it 888bhp in its own right, making it the most powerful engine Maranello has yet produced but no heavier than the 296’s engine.

Working in conjunction with the V6 engine are three electric motors: two on the front axle and one on the rear. Produced in-house (a first for Maranello), the front motors make 140bhp apiece, while the rear motor takes the form of an ‘MGU-K’ energy recovery unit.

The latter is similar in design to that found in the brand’s F1 cars and can recover as much as 94bhp through braking to automatically fill power gaps.

For the first time in a Ferrari, the F80 features ‘E-turbos’. Connected to an F1-derived ‘MGU-H’ heat recovery device, they have electric motors between the turbine and compressor to reduce lag and enhance throttle response.