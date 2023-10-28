Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P spawns £4.6m track car

Ferrari has made its Le Mans-winning 499P prototype racer available for purchase as a no-holds-barred track toy, costing £4.6m and equipped with an 857bhp hybrid V6.

Based on the 499P endurance racer that claimed victory at La Sarthe this year (Ferrari’s first top-flight endurance outing in 50 years), the "strictly limited" track car is reserved for non-competitive use by "gentleman drivers".

Speaking at its Mugello debut, the firm's non-homologated vehicle leader Manuela Cecconi said it has been designed "for customers to enjoy the thrill of a racing prototype", adding that it is "the firm's most exclusive project", with each car costing €5.1m (£4,620,600), excluding VAT.

It has been designed for a "very select clientele", each of whom will have access to the car for two years - along with support from the firm's F1 maintenance team.

It spearheads the brand's new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme, which will see customers able to purchase modified versions of Ferrari’s race cars, though the firm did not comment on what subsequent Prototipi Clienti cars will be.

Power comes from the same mid-rear mounted 3.0-litre hybridised V6 as the 499P, but the 499P Modificata's engine has been "pushed further" to produce a combined 697bhp. An additional 160bhp is on offer for seven seconds at a time, after the driver presses a red "push to pass" button mounted behind the steering wheel.

The race car is limited by Balance of Performance regulations to a total output of 670bhp.

A Formula 1-derived 800V electric motor drives the front wheels, and can be charged under deceleration and braking.