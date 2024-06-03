Top 10 best track day cars 2024

1. Ariel Atom 4R 10

Still that little bit less usable than a Lotus Seven-style car

To the uninitiated, the fourth generation Atom looks much like the first, which is to say a cartoonish mash-up of children’s climbing frame and a single seat racer.

Yet while the brilliantly pared-back aesthetics are similar, as is the lazer-focus on stripping away anything that comes between the driver and a good time, this fourth generation road racer is the most advanced and exciting yet.

The 4R, meanwhile, turns things up to 11. The power output swells from 320bhp to 400bhp, its Ohlins dampers with remote reservoirs are updated and mated to either special track or road/track springs and it offers Ariel's first ABS option too.

This featherweight, sequential-gearbox, outrageously unfettered 4R is a little jewel of a supercar slayer, but it can bite if you fail to anticipate the arrival of turbo boost, and care needs to be taken not to lock the brakes.

But the lack of inertia allows the Ariel to dart into and out of corners with barely a whiff of slip, slide, rock or roll. It communicates so lucidly too, the unpowered steering keeping you keyed-in to the road, the mid-engined balance and razor sharp throttle giving options and entertainment in equal measure.

It’s a total immersion device and every trip leaves you exhilarated and happily exhausted.

You want more proof of the Atom 4’s excellence? Well, it’s one of only a handful of machines to take back-to-back wins in our previous Britain’s Best Driver’s Car shootout.