Facelifted Ford Kuga breaks cover ahead of 2023 launch

The facelifted Ford Kuga, due to arrive in the UK next season, will get a new front end and an updated infotainment system.

The revised look, spotted on a testing mule in the US, includes angular LED headlights and a reduced front grille featuring central Ford badging. This brings the SUV's styling into line with the recently updated Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta hatchbacks.

The only Ford yet to receive this treatment is the popular Ford Puma crossover, which is likely to receive a facelift to coincide with the launch of the electric version in 2024.

Inside, the new Kuga – dubbed the Ford Escape in the US – gets a wider touchscreen similar to that in the Focus, running Ford's latest Sync4 software.

The traditional climate controls have been deleted in favour of a touch-sensitive bar below the touchscreen.

Running across the width of the dashboard is a faux-carbonfibre panel, likely to be exclusive to the sporty ST-Line trim. Lower trim levels may instead receive plain black plastic, while Vignale versions may get a leather or wood veneer section.

You would be hard pressed to tell the difference at the rear of the Kuga. The rear lights have been updated so the reversing light is now encircled, but that's all.