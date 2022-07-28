BACK TO ALL NEWS
Facelifted Ford Kuga breaks cover ahead of 2023 launch

SUV pictured in sporty ST-Line guise gains refreshed bodywork and an overhauled interior
28 July 2022

The facelifted Ford Kuga, due to arrive in the UK next season, will get a new front end and an updated infotainment system.

The revised look, spotted on a testing mule in the US, includes angular LED headlights and a reduced front grille featuring central Ford badging. This brings the SUV's styling into line with the recently updated Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta hatchbacks.

The only Ford yet to receive this treatment is the popular Ford Puma crossover, which is likely to receive a facelift to coincide with the launch of the electric version in 2024.

Inside, the new Kuga – dubbed the Ford Escape in the US – gets a wider touchscreen similar to that in the Focus, running Ford's latest Sync4 software.

The traditional climate controls have been deleted in favour of a touch-sensitive bar below the touchscreen.

Running across the width of the dashboard is a faux-carbonfibre panel, likely to be exclusive to the sporty ST-Line trim. Lower trim levels may instead receive plain black plastic, while Vignale versions may get a leather or wood veneer section.

You would be hard pressed to tell the difference at the rear of the Kuga. The rear lights have been updated so the reversing light is now encircled, but that's all.

The current engine line-up, comprising a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol, a 187bhp hybrid and a 222bhp plug-in hybrid, is expected to remain unchanged.

Prices are expected to increase marginally to account for the upgraded technology and the limited supply of parts at present, which affects many brands.

These factors could make the existing car's starting price of £29,755 rise to approximately £30,500.

A spokesman for Ford of Britain said: “The Kuga is a really important vehicle to us. It represents two electrified powertrains and is a firm part of the future Ford car line-up.”

