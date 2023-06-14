2024 Volkswagen Tiguan brings new interior, long-range PHEV

Volkswagen has revealed the third-generation Tiguan, due in the UK in early 2024, as a comprehensively restyled and re-engineered version of its best-selling car.

Development of the new Tiguan has largely been undertaken in parallel with the latest Passat, with which it shares VW’s upgraded MEB-Evo platform, plus much of its upgraded digital and connectivity functions, including the latest version of VW’s MIB infotainment platform and new over-the-air software update capability.

At 4539mm long, 1639mm tall (without roof rails) and 1842mm wide, the heavily restyled Tiguan is 30mm longer, 4mm taller and the same width as its popular predecessor. Its wheelbase also remains the same as before, at 2680mm.

The headline changes are inside, where the third-gen Tiguan receives a new cabin that sports a cleaner look, more upmarket materials, improved technology and more space than its predecessor.

Among the extensive list of changes is a redesigned dashboard featuring a new control matrix, illuminated trim elements and new-look air vents. It supports a 10.3in digital instrument display as well as a central touchscreen infotainment display that measures 12.9in as standard or 15.0in in upgraded guise.

The infotainment display incorporates a backlit slider controller similar to that of the latest Passat and ID 7. It also adopts a new MIB4 digital menu structure, with touchscreen air-con controls incorporated into the lower section.

In a move that VW design boss Andreas Mindt says will be reflected on other models, the steering wheel forgoes the fiddly touch-sensitive capacitive controls of the old Tiguan for more traditional buttons and switches.

There's also a new centre console, hosting a rotary controller that is used to alter the driving modes, the audio volume and what VW calls ‘Atmospheres’ – essentially pre-programmed settings for the ambient lighting and other functions, such as playlists from Spotify and Apple Music. The settings include Lounge, Energetic, Joy, Minimal and Me.